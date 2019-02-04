Audi RS5 Sportback Passes Doug DeMuro's "Wife Test"

The RS5 Sportback is supposed to be big, as Americans have been deprived of RS 4-door modes since the RS4 sedan was retired. But it's definitely flying under everyone's radar, and this reviewer says it's a somewhat discreet performance car.
That's not criticism, but as Doug DeMuro puts it, the RS5 Sportback can pass the "wife test," unlike something like the C63 or M3. What he means is that if you stay away from this red paint, the misses might not know you've bought a toy for yourself.
This might be an actual thing. We've often wondered what misses DeMuro thinks of his hobby. After all, this is a man who gave up a corporate job at Porsche, got himself several expensive cars to make YouTube videos about them and travels the country in search of weird or quirky motors.
So, does the RS5 have any of those quirks he likes? Just a few. The way the indicators work is a little messed up, some of the bolts have Audi written on them, and the wiper fluid cap is not where you think it is. Oh, and it's a hatchback, which means the trunk is really big.
Power comes from a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 with 444-hp, just like the non-Sportback RS5. You get more legroom and two extra doors for your rear passengers, but life isn't as sweet as you may think back there. You see, DeMuro gripes about the windows not going down enough and the middle seat being uncomfortable, but that sounds like nit-picking.
The RS5 has a volume knob on the console, and you can see the mirror indicators from inside the car, but that's 100% normal for most Audis and indeed VWs too. But the extra cubby next to your left knee that's deep enough for a whole arm... well that's unusual.
The personality of this performance car is "zippy and fun" like the RS3, not a bruiser such as the RS7. You can check out more on Doug's driving impressions in the video below.
