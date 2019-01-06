autoevolution

Here's Why the Audi Q8 Is a Better SUV Than the Range Rover Sport

6 Jan 2019, 18:42 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Sports SUV... that sounds stupid because the S already stands for sport. But that's what people want, extra excitement and on-road capabilities from their large luxury 4x4s. But which is better between the Range Rover Sport and the Audi Q8?
3 photos
Here's Why the Audi Q8 Is a Better SUV Than the Range Rover SportHere's Why the Audi Q8 Is a Better SUV Than the Range Rover Sport
We're excited about this comparison review. The RR Sport has been around for a few years but recently received a facelift with the same kind of multi-screen interior Audi makes. It's a copy not of the Germans, but of the Velar. In any case, the Range Rover is the original sporty SUV, which was followed by the BMW X6 and much later by the Mercedes GLE Coupe.

Audi is a latecomer to this segment, but the Q8 is a home run, which is not to say the Range Rover Sport doesn't do anything better. One good example of this is off-road capabilities, where the British model shines. Also has the option of a 7-seat configuration. But are you looking for that in a sporty SUV?

Styling is subjective, and we imagine plenty of people prefer the classic Range Rover shape and elevated driving position. But every auto journalist is in love with Audi's creativity right now, even Mat Watson, though he does compare the Q8's grille to Bane's mask from the last Dark Knight movie.

Even though the Sport is bigger on the outside, the Audi has more room for rear passengers and boasts more easily accessible ISOFIX points. As for pricing, the two are tied when it comes to starting points, but because the Range Rover's range kicks off with a 4-cylinder, the Q8 is considered better value.

That other thing the Audi Q8 does way better is driving. This V6 TDI model feels just as fast as the Range's V8 because it's a lighter car. Meanwhile, the German air suspension irons out the bumps a little better. But you wouldn't go as far as to call these two particular versions exciting.

Audi Q8 Range Rover Sport Audi Range Rover
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the R33 BlueDiesel? Hybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative DriveHybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative Drive
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
AUDI models:
AUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAUDI R8 SpyderAUDI R8 Spyder Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI R8 CoupeAUDI R8 Coupe CoupeAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumAll AUDI models  
 
 