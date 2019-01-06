Here's Why the Audi Q8 Is a Better SUV Than the Range Rover Sport

Sports SUV... that sounds stupid because the S already stands for sport. But that's what people want, extra excitement and on-road capabilities from their large luxury 4x4s. But which is better between the Range Rover Sport and the Audi Q8?

Audi is a latecomer to this segment, but the Q8 is a home run, which is not to say the Range Rover Sport doesn't do anything better. One good example of this is off-road capabilities, where the British model shines. Also has the option of a 7-seat configuration. But are you looking for that in a sporty SUV?



Styling is subjective, and we imagine plenty of people prefer the classic Range Rover shape and elevated driving position. But every auto journalist is in love with Audi's creativity right now, even Mat Watson, though he does compare the Q8's grille to Bane's mask from the last Dark Knight movie.



Even though the Sport is bigger on the outside, the Audi has more room for rear passengers and boasts more easily accessible ISOFIX points. As for pricing, the two are tied when it comes to starting points, but because the Range Rover's range kicks off with a 4-cylinder, the Q8 is considered better value.



That other thing the Audi Q8 does way better is driving. This V6 TDI model feels just as fast as the Range's V8 because it's a lighter car. Meanwhile, the German air suspension irons out the bumps a little better. But you wouldn't go as far as to call these two particular versions exciting.



