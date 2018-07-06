Audi RS3 Drag Races Aventador S, Panamera Sport Turismo, Alpina B7 and AMGs

We just love car versus the world drag races, like this one. They show that the driver can still play a part, even in the era of quick auto gearboxes. Otherwise, how else would you explain an Audi RS3 Sportback keeping up with the Lamborghini Aventador S?

4 photos



The headlights let us know that the 2.5-liter engine is making 400 HP on the dot, instead of the 367 HP it did a few years back. And yes, we're dealing with a 5-cylinder and a 12-cylinder. Yet the 740 horsepower Aventador S doesn't walk all over the plucky Audi.



What gives? Are these guys friends and he doesn't want to hurt the buddy's feelings? Or is this a case of sympathy for a blue car owner?



Perhaps a race against another car might help clear things up. The next rival for the RS3 is an older E63 sedan, which also pulls only slightly ahead over the course of the German airfield.



In our book, the



A bit later on, another RS3, this time finished in grey, takes on the Panamera Sport Turismo. It says Turbo S on the back, but is that really the S E-Hybrid with that color of brake calipers and TDI on the plates? Anything is possible. But you have to admit, this compact 5-door deserves a lot of respect, more than any of its segment rivals.



