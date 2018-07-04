NASA's Dawn Probe Fires Ion Engines for the Last Time

5 Six Big Luxury Sedans And Their Respective Interiors Make for Interesting Photos

4 VW Golf 7 R and Impreza WRX STI Have a Quarter Mile Race

3 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Everything in 1/8-Mile, Gets Trampled

2 The Golf R, Golf GTD, and Octavia RS Have Lost Thier Manual Gearboxes

More on this:

2018 Audi Q5 2.0T and SQ5 Drag Race Old Dieselgate Q5 TDI

We're about to watch the only drag race featuring an Audi Q5 that's part of the Dieselgate emissions scandal. That's right, the 3.0 TDI models are still on the road, and they have surprising amounts of performance available. 3 photos



However, the Q5 is the only model here with a 7-speed twin-clutch gearbox, and the reviewer thinks that offers him some kind of advantage. At 240 HP , the old TDI model is down on power, but the 428 lb-ft of torque could make up for this.



It's interesting! The outcome of this race will tell us if people are missing out because TDI is no longer available in the States, at least from a performance point of view. And despite weighing about 10% more, the older model wins the race easily.



After that, the buys line up the TDI against a new



Audi used to have a diesel version of the SQ5 which it sold in Europe. This model had two turbochargers instead of just one and delivered about 310 horsepower through the same quattro drivetrain. People are also calling for a drag race between the old supercharged SQ5 and this turbo model. Sorry guys, the classic model would lose, we've seen it with the S4/S5.



Interestingly, while looking for the specs of the first Q5 generation, we realized just how expensive premium cars have gotten. You could get behind the wheel of an early model for under $30,000, but the 2018 model starts at $41,500.



The video compares the old Q5 with the new one that's made in Mexico. You might think that's unfair, but the base Q5 has only got a 2-liter engine. All the new Q5 models have the same unit, packing 252-hp and 274 lb-ft. It's rated at 22 mpg city and 27 mpg highway.However, the Q5 is the only model here with a 7-speed twin-clutch gearbox, and the reviewer thinks that offers him some kind of advantage. At 240, the oldmodel is down on power, but the 428 lb-ft of torque could make up for this.It's interesting! The outcome of this race will tell us if people are missing out because TDI is no longer available in the States, at least from a performance point of view. And despite weighing about 10% more, the older model wins the race easily.After that, the buys line up the TDI against a new SQ5 . It doesn't stand a chance since the performance model is packing a V6 turbo with 354 HP and 369 lb-ft of torque. What did you expect?Audi used to have a diesel version of the SQ5 which it sold in Europe. This model had two turbochargers instead of just one and delivered about 310 horsepower through the same quattro drivetrain. People are also calling for a drag race between the old supercharged SQ5 and this turbo model. Sorry guys, the classic model would lose, we've seen it with the S4/S5.Interestingly, while looking for the specs of the first Q5 generation, we realized just how expensive premium cars have gotten. You could get behind the wheel of an early model for under $30,000, but the 2018 model starts at $41,500.