Audi RS e-tron GT Wagon and Supercar Renderings Propose Diverse quattro EVs

There has always been this kind of friendly rivalry between Audi and Porsche, dating all the way back to the development of the RS2, if not further. When it comes to performance cars, Porsche did a lot of the engineering for the new 4.0-liter V8 that's under the hood of the RS6/7, while the e-tron GT also rides on Stuggart underpinnings.More specifically, the 2022 e-tron GT uses the J1 Performance Platform designed by Porsche. So what's the advantage of a Porsche made by Audi? Price could be one of them. The new RS GT model costs $139,900, and for that, the American market model boasts 590 horsepower and 612 lb-ft, with 637 hp available through an overboost function.At that price, the unique Audi RS model is cheaper than both the headline-grabbing Taycan Turbo S and the "regular" Turbo model. Of course, those things are also more powerful with up to 750 hp on overboost. But we have no doubt that the all-electric quattro accelerates fast enough to give you a mild migraine.Unlike Tesla, which only likes to make a handful of models, German automakers are obsessed with diversity. Having as many cars as possible on one platform is their key to squeezing out a profit from this cutting-edge segment. And that's where these two renderings from Israeli artist superrenderscars come in, proposing two alternative designs for the e-tron GT, one of which makes total sense.We're referring to the e-tron GT Avant idea. Porsche is hard at work creating a shooting brake version of its Taycan. In addition, the RS6 Avant is one of Audi's most iconic models due to its wolf in sheep's clothing attitude to performance. Plus, the German company added a second body style for their first all-electric car, the e-tronOf course, the all-electric RS Avant might not look like what we see in this rendering, which borrows lots of RS6 body panels. The other digital creation of the day is an e-tron GT supercar, which is ironic when you consider the normal 4-door model is already killing the R8 supercar. For the past couple of years, the factory which makes the mid-engined beast has been gearing up for the arrival of EVs.