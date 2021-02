Audi RS e-tron GT Plus Rendering Reveals a Perfect Taycan Turbo S Alternative

Buyers can opt between two models in the entry-level e-tron GT quattro and the flagship RS e-tron GT quattro. Both feature twin-motor setups, with the former putting down 469 hp (476 PS) and 464 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque, or 522 hp (529 PS) and 472 lb-ft (640 Nm) with overboost during launch. The RS variant, meanwhile, is good for 590 hp (598 PS) and 612 lb-ft (830 Nm), or 637 hp (645 PS) and the same peak torque with overboost.The RS e-tron GT is certainly very quick in a straight line, capable of hitting 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.1 seconds. That’s about as good as the Taycan Turbo, which can hit 60 in 3 seconds flat. However, the RS e-tron GT isn’t nearly as quick as the Taycan Turbo S flagship with its 750 hp (0-60 in 2.6 seconds).In order to get there, Audi would need to reshuffle the range and introduce a new flagship, which may just as well be called RS e-tron GT ‘Plus’ - like the R8, up until they decided to switch to the ‘Performance’ moniker.If Audi does decide to make such a car, it probably won’t look as visually aggressive as this render by X-Tomi Design , but that’s not to say that we don’t like it. The illustration features massive wheels, a redesigned front fascia, beefier wheel arches (as part of a body kit), blacked-out accents, and what looks like either a fixed rear wing or an active one, just non-retractable.It’s a pretty safe bet that Audi will at one point make the e-tron GT even quicker. Yet only time will tell if they will also make it look more dynamic.