Audi RS e-tron GT Plus Rendering Reveals a Perfect Taycan Turbo S Alternative

The fully electric Audi e-tron GT has just been unveiled, and the general response online has been overwhelmingly positive. This is clearly one of Audi’s most important new models ever, and easily its most technologically advanced as well as most “future proof” offering in the lineup.
Buyers can opt between two models in the entry-level e-tron GT quattro and the flagship RS e-tron GT quattro. Both feature twin-motor setups, with the former putting down 469 hp (476 PS) and 464 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque, or 522 hp (529 PS) and 472 lb-ft (640 Nm) with overboost during launch. The RS variant, meanwhile, is good for 590 hp (598 PS) and 612 lb-ft (830 Nm), or 637 hp (645 PS) and the same peak torque with overboost.
The RS e-tron GT is certainly very quick in a straight line, capable of hitting 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.1 seconds. That’s about as good as the Taycan Turbo, which can hit 60 in 3 seconds flat. However, the RS e-tron GT isn’t nearly as quick as the Taycan Turbo S flagship with its 750 hp (0-60 in 2.6 seconds).
In order to get there, Audi would need to reshuffle the range and introduce a new flagship, which may just as well be called RS e-tron GT ‘Plus’ - like the R8, up until they decided to switch to the ‘Performance’ moniker.
If Audi does decide to make such a car, it probably won’t look as visually aggressive as this render by X-Tomi Design, but that’s not to say that we don’t like it. The illustration features massive wheels, a redesigned front fascia, beefier wheel arches (as part of a body kit), blacked-out accents, and what looks like either a fixed rear wing or an active one, just non-retractable.
It’s a pretty safe bet that Audi will at one point make the e-tron GT even quicker. Yet only time will tell if they will also make it look more dynamic.
The RS e-tron GT is certainly very quick in a straight line, capable of hitting 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.1 seconds. That’s about as good as the Taycan Turbo, which can hit 60 in 3 seconds flat. However, the RS e-tron GT isn’t nearly as quick as the Taycan Turbo S flagship with its 750 hp (0-60 in 2.6 seconds).
In order to get there, Audi would need to reshuffle the range and introduce a new flagship, which may just as well be called RS e-tron GT ‘Plus’ - like the R8, up until they decided to switch to the ‘Performance’ moniker.
If Audi does decide to make such a car, it probably won’t look as visually aggressive as this render by X-Tomi Design, but that’s not to say that we don’t like it. The illustration features massive wheels, a redesigned front fascia, beefier wheel arches (as part of a body kit), blacked-out accents, and what looks like either a fixed rear wing or an active one, just non-retractable.
It’s a pretty safe bet that Audi will at one point make the e-tron GT even quicker. Yet only time will tell if they will also make it look more dynamic.