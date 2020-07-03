Mark Webber’s Porsche Taycan Turbo S Is a Beaut

All recent health measures implemented in most countries of the world on account of the health crisis have translated, among other things, into more time spent online. Australian former professional racing driver Mark Webber is a perfectly fine example of that.
Online window shopping happens on the automotive market as well, and it’s easy to understand why: buying a new car is not a transaction anyone makes without proper thought and consideration, and a configurator helps to make it a bit more real than just looking at photos. Mark Webber tried his hand at the Porsche Configurator, and his perfectly specced Taycan Turbo S is a true beaut, as Australians are wont to say.
Assuming you’re in the market for one of these or are simply curious as to how how a pro would spec one of the hottest and newest EVs – and the first from the German carmaker – to come out, attached is a gallery of Webber’s. The key word in most of his selection was “understated.” But only in terms of aesthetics, because as far as performance goes, he wanted the best.
For the sake of clarity, Webber is a Porsche Brand Ambassador. It makes sense for him to try out the Porsche Configurator and then speak out about his choices. His experience on the track add whatever objectivity his partnership with Porsche might take away from his experience.
“Configuring a car like the Taycan isn’t a difficult thing to get right,” Webber says in a press release. “It’s a super-clean looking car already, so I’ve kept it very understated.”
For him, that meant Dolomite Silver with 21-inch Taycan Exclusive wheels in black with black calipers. Webber argues that the wheels on the car are among those small details that can make all the difference, and insists that many people get it wrong.
He also opted for the Carbon SportDesign Package and the panoramic roof, the Black and Slate Grey interior and Alcantara seats. “Alcantara to me says ‘fast’,” he explains. “It does get a bit warm in hotter environments, but that’s why I’ve also opted for the cooling seats.”
Webber’s ideal Taycan comes with the cherry on top, the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport. Or, as he puts it, the one option in terms of dynamics he couldn’t have done without.
Assuming you’re in the market for one of these or are simply curious as to how how a pro would spec one of the hottest and newest EVs – and the first from the German carmaker – to come out, attached is a gallery of Webber’s. The key word in most of his selection was “understated.” But only in terms of aesthetics, because as far as performance goes, he wanted the best.
For the sake of clarity, Webber is a Porsche Brand Ambassador. It makes sense for him to try out the Porsche Configurator and then speak out about his choices. His experience on the track add whatever objectivity his partnership with Porsche might take away from his experience.
“Configuring a car like the Taycan isn’t a difficult thing to get right,” Webber says in a press release. “It’s a super-clean looking car already, so I’ve kept it very understated.”
For him, that meant Dolomite Silver with 21-inch Taycan Exclusive wheels in black with black calipers. Webber argues that the wheels on the car are among those small details that can make all the difference, and insists that many people get it wrong.
He also opted for the Carbon SportDesign Package and the panoramic roof, the Black and Slate Grey interior and Alcantara seats. “Alcantara to me says ‘fast’,” he explains. “It does get a bit warm in hotter environments, but that’s why I’ve also opted for the cooling seats.”
Webber’s ideal Taycan comes with the cherry on top, the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport. Or, as he puts it, the one option in terms of dynamics he couldn’t have done without.