Audi Rolls Off New S Line Packages, Adds Stylish Features to Five Models

Audi did it again. We’re getting spoiled this time with some new packaging for not one but five models – the A1, A4, A5, Q7, and Q8. The goodies include new sporty colors, some elegant red stitching on the inside for the A1 models, new wheels for the Q7 and Q8, and more. Let’s take a breath and dive in!
Speaking of the highest-performing model of the A1 Sportback family, the 40 TFSI doesn’t only get a bit more power with a jump from 147kW to 152kW but also some new looks with the new „S line competition” package. There’s a color specially designed for the model, the Ascari blue, that brings with it platinum side mirrors and a platinum front logo.
While the 30 TFSI and 35 TFSI models don’t get the Ascari blue, the package does offer a contrasting Mythos Black color for the roof and rear spoiler. This time, the four rings are gonna be available in black, and the singleframe grille will feature a matte black.
All A1 models have an S line interior with red decorative stitching that can be seen on floormats, steering wheel, gear shifter, and the handbrake handle. To top it all off, the customer can opt for a fabric and mono.pur leatherette or Alcantara and mono.pur leatherette for the front seats that comes with the same stitching.
The A4 and A5 are getting the "S line competition" and "S line competition plus" variants that include a matte radiator grille, a blade, an S4 spoiler, and rings all in black. Plus,19-inch cast wheels are also added. The color palette features Terra gray, Quantum gray, Daytona gray, Tango red, Glacier white, Navarra blue, Turbo blue, and Mythos black colors.
For the crossovers, the Audi Q7 and Q8 are getting a „competition plus” package that features carbon mirror housing and door inlays. Additionally, both vehicles sport bigger 21-inch aluminum wheels, red brake calipers, as well as carbon fiber accents.
The S line competition and S line competition plus packages can be ordered from Germany starting with 20th May. We don’t know if these new features will also be available for sale on the models in the U.S.
