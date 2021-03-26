autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Toyota Month  
Car reviews:
 

2022 Audi RS3 Sportback and Sedan Are Anxious to go Official

26 Mar 2021, 20:39 UTC ·
Home > News > Car Profile
We are just weeks away from the official unveiling of the latest generation of the Audi RS3, which will come in both hatchback and sedan guise, as before.
18 photos
2022 Audi RS32022 Audi RS32022 Audi RS32022 Audi RS32022 Audi RS32022 Audi RS32022 Audi RS32022 Audi RS32022 Audi RS32022 Audi RS32022 Audi RS32022 Audi RS32022 Audi RS32022 Audi RS32022 Audi RS32022 Audi RS32022 Audi RS3
A pair of pre-production prototypes from the third generation of the beloved quattro compacts were recently spotted in Germany, with minimal camouflage that doesn’t seem to hide very much anyway.

Speaking of design features, don’t expect too many differences compared to the Audi S3, for example, or the A3 S-Line, for that matter.

That said, the much chubbier wheel arches are pretty evident, as they need to hide a widened front and rear track while also harking back to the ones found on the Audi ur-quattro Coupe.

Based on a slightly revamped version of the platform found on their predecessors, the 2022 Audi RS3 hatchback and sedan should offer similar handling characteristics, but things could be quite different thanks to a serious increase in power.

Their MQB Evo architecture is shared with other Volkswagen Group products like latest Golk VIII, SEAT Leon Mk4 and Skoda Octavia Mk4, but you shouldn’t let the civility of those models fool you regarding the way the RS3 will drive.

Since even the latest VW Golf R managed to receive an optional ‘drift mode’ feature for its all-wheel-drive, it wouldn’t be out of the question for the system to also arrive on the new RS3.

That said, the Audi Sport division, which used to be known as quattro GmbH, might not think it is a politically correct feature to be added on some of its smallest models, since not even monsters like the latest RS6 Avant have it.

Just like their current predecessors, the new RS3 will continue to be powered by the now-legendary 2.5-liter inline-five, only this time massaged to deliver around 420 horsepower if the rumors are correct and it wants to still stand a chance against the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S.
2022 Audi RS3 Audi RS3 Audi RS3 spyshots
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day