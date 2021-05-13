Porsche 911 Turbo S Battles Audi R8 V10, C8 Corvette Gets Unexpected Shout-Out

Watch the Ingenuity Helicopter Zoom Across Mars in 3D

As it so often happens with these things, the limited-run model didn't really bring any useful stuff over the standard versions, but it did have a few cool things. For instance, the color of the wheels and engine coatings matched. And each country that received a batch of the 222 total units got them in just one color. Country-specific paint? That's a weird idea that could appeal to the more patriotic among us.All that aside, though, the R8 V10 Decennium is still at the pointy tip of Audi's super sports car lineup. Based on a Performance version, it gets the 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine with a 612-hp (620-PS) output mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission shifting power toward all four corners. It'll reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.1 seconds and keep going until the speedometer shows 206 mph (332 kph). Those are supercar numbers, and considering it shares its powertrain with the Lamborghini Huracan, so they should be.However, a new German sports car has arrived since the Decennium's introduction, and even though it doesn't look it, it's quicker in a straight line and, by all accounts, faster around a track. We are talking about the Porsche 992 Turbo S, the absolutely insane car that still manages to take those who drive it by surprise, even though we all know what to expect from it. The thing is, the Turbo is dangerously close to being perfect, which is why we, flawed humans, have such a hard time comprehending it.So, with the performance aspect settled, only a few questions remain: which of the two is the most livable, which looks better, and which has the nicer interior? Well, since all three of these are almost 100 percent subjective (you'll see why we inserted that "almost" in a moment), it all comes down to the person emitting the judgment.Well, sat next to each other, they couldn't look more different if they tried. The 911 suddenly appears like a weirdly massive car, particularly at the front, but (and this is why we said "almost" earlier) when you try to squeeze in two carry-on cases, you immediately see why. In the Audi , it's impossible, while in the Porsche, you can fit two in the frunk, and two more in the back, with the rear seats folded. To say the 911 is more practical, then, is as objective as anything can be.As for the rest of the interior, the Turbo S suffers from lacking the dramatic effect you would expect from a car with its performance. The Audi does it better with its driver-centric approach, but the two hosts feel the need to give the new C8 Corvette a shout-out for doing just as good of a job for a lot less money.So, what's the verdict? Which is the winner, and based on what? Well, the winner is the Porsche 911 Turbo S based on the fact it's a Porsche 911 Turbo S. Simple as.