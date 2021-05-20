Faster Than an F1 Car, Airspeeder Flying Car Is Ready for Racing Series

An infrastructure for commercial flying cars is still in the making, and it seems to take its sweet time. While we’re waiting for that to take place, you’re gonna be surprised to find out that flying race cars are already here. After unveiling its Mk3 prototype at Goodwood Speed Week last year, Airspeeder is back to announce its first uncrewed races for the second half of this year.
This will mark the first event of this kind in the world, and Mk3 is going to be the highlight of it. The aircraft is a full-scale electric flying racing car that can be remotely piloted. As described by Airspeeder, Mk3 represents the combination of a F1 car, a fighter jet, and a helicopter.
Its design takes inspiration from ‘60s Grand Prix races, and the tapered front-third calls to mind the shape of Spitfire aircraft. To ensure its structural integrity under extreme racing conditions, Alauda – Airpeeder’s sister company – gave it a carbon fiber frame and fuselage. For safe racing, it also equipped the Mk3 with LiDAR and Radar collision avoidance systems.
During flights, the aircraft will be operated by an expert remote operator from the ground. Every Airspeeder will have 14 seconds pit stops. To make this timing possible, the Mk3 has been given a ‘slide and lock’ system, which allows a fast replacement of its batteries.
Although it’s an aircraft, it’s still made to race. Pumped by 320kW of power, it can equal an Audi SQ7 performance and beat it to speed as it can zip from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds. Even though it weighs just 287 lbs (130kg) uncrewed, it’s able to lift more than half of its weight. Continuing the line of specs, the Mk3 can climb to 500 meters (1,640 ft) and has an impressive thrust-to-weight ratio that exceeds the F-15 Strike Eagle jet.
While the uncrewed racing series is expected to occur in the second half of this year, the company also has plans for crewed races. Planned to begin with 2022, the format will be similar to the F1, where a pilot will sit in the cockpit in the same way a driver sits in a F1 car.
Currently, the production is being sped up in preparation for the races. Alauda is already building ten vehicles for races set to take place on three continents.
