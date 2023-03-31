Audi Recalls Q4 e-tron Over Tearing Head Curtain Airbag, 5k Vehicles Affected

What starts with Q, features Audi styling inside and out, and sports a similar footprint to the ID.4? The answer is Q4 e-tron, an e-crossover utility vehicle that has a cooler sib in the guise of the Q4 Sportback e-tron, whose nearest equivalent is the ID.4-based Volkswagen ID.5.
Launched in the United States for the 2022 model year, the Q4 twins have been called back over a huge safety issue. Last year, during a conformity test, Audi noticed that the head curtain airbag of a newly produced vehicle was damaged upon deployment. A second test conducted by Audi resulted in similar damage to the curtain airbag, which shouldn’t tear upon deployment.
The Ingolstadt-based automaker made the decision to block all vehicles on the production line in January 2023 to conduct further analyses. Audi noticed that the door seal could be deformed upon deployment, exposing the metal inlay within the seal, which tears up the airbag.
In addition to an increased safety risk, this condition goes against federal motor vehicle safety standard number 226 for ejection mitigation. Rather than replacing the door seal or airbag, the Four Rings of Ingolstadt developed a much cheaper countermeasure.
Cloth tape will be installed in the B-pillar areas of the driver and front passenger to secure the door seal in place. This countermeasure was also introduced in Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron production back on January 10th as per the NHTSA report attached below.
Dealers and owners alike will be informed of recall number 23V-189 on May 19th at the latest. Audi currently isn’t aware of any claims, complaints, or reports potentially related to the aforementioned issue.
4,324 units of the 2022 to 2023 model year Q4 e-tron are called back, vehicles produced in the period between September 20th, 2021, and January 9th, 2023. The coupe-styled brother is affected to the tune of 900 vehicles manufactured between September 27th, 2021, and January 9th, 2023 at the Zwickau factory in Germany.
The easiest way to tell if your Q4 e-tron is recalled is to run the vehicle identification number – which starts with W due to it being made in Germany – on the NHTSA’s website. Alternatively, owners may ring the nearest dealer or Audi's customer service at 1-800-253-2834.
Retailing at $49,800 sans destination charge for the 2023 model year, the Q4 e-tron promises up to 265 miles (426 kilometers) of EPA-rated combined driving range. Charging the 82-kWh battery, which flaunts a net capacity of 77 kWh, can be charged from 5 to 80 percent in 36 minutes. Good for up to 295 horsepower, the compact-sized electric utility vehicle needs 5.8 seconds to accelerate to 60 miles per hour (make that 97 kph).
The Sportback is quite a bit more expensive at $58,200 sans taxes and options despite offering less range (242 miles or 389 kilometers) and the very same 0-60 time.
The Ingolstadt-based automaker made the decision to block all vehicles on the production line in January 2023 to conduct further analyses. Audi noticed that the door seal could be deformed upon deployment, exposing the metal inlay within the seal, which tears up the airbag.
In addition to an increased safety risk, this condition goes against federal motor vehicle safety standard number 226 for ejection mitigation. Rather than replacing the door seal or airbag, the Four Rings of Ingolstadt developed a much cheaper countermeasure.
Cloth tape will be installed in the B-pillar areas of the driver and front passenger to secure the door seal in place. This countermeasure was also introduced in Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron production back on January 10th as per the NHTSA report attached below.
Dealers and owners alike will be informed of recall number 23V-189 on May 19th at the latest. Audi currently isn’t aware of any claims, complaints, or reports potentially related to the aforementioned issue.
4,324 units of the 2022 to 2023 model year Q4 e-tron are called back, vehicles produced in the period between September 20th, 2021, and January 9th, 2023. The coupe-styled brother is affected to the tune of 900 vehicles manufactured between September 27th, 2021, and January 9th, 2023 at the Zwickau factory in Germany.
The easiest way to tell if your Q4 e-tron is recalled is to run the vehicle identification number – which starts with W due to it being made in Germany – on the NHTSA’s website. Alternatively, owners may ring the nearest dealer or Audi's customer service at 1-800-253-2834.
Retailing at $49,800 sans destination charge for the 2023 model year, the Q4 e-tron promises up to 265 miles (426 kilometers) of EPA-rated combined driving range. Charging the 82-kWh battery, which flaunts a net capacity of 77 kWh, can be charged from 5 to 80 percent in 36 minutes. Good for up to 295 horsepower, the compact-sized electric utility vehicle needs 5.8 seconds to accelerate to 60 miles per hour (make that 97 kph).
The Sportback is quite a bit more expensive at $58,200 sans taxes and options despite offering less range (242 miles or 389 kilometers) and the very same 0-60 time.