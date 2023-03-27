Crazy Audi A4 Needs 'New Year, New Me(ntal)' Issues Sticker

New year, new me? More like new year, new mental issues for the pictured car, which looks like it belongs between four padded walls. It’s an Audi A4, from the B9 generation, in case you cannot tell, and it needs new medication; either that, or gasoline and a light to cure it.
Where do we even begin? What should we mention first? The multitude of springs all around, connected to God only knows what? The numerous spikes and wings and spoilers? The things added to the roof that could pass as a roof rack if you’re high on petrol fumes? The spikes? Stickers? S4 emblem on the grille when it’s clearly an A4? Guess that pretty much sums it up.
Curious why it ended up looking like this? So are we, and if we were to bet on it, we’d say that the owner craves attention. Either that, or this is some publicity stuff. Or maybe a social media campaign that we are not aware of. That would make it less sad, because this is one of the most miserable-looking vehicles to ever make it to our news feed. But hey, it can always get worse.
Anyway, we reckon that with a lot of work, this Audi A4 can be brought back to its original condition. Assuming, of course, that those demented accessories didn’t require drilling any holes. Otherwise it probably wouldn’t be worth it. We found this image on Reddit, in their infamous ‘bad’ car mods thread, with some comments stating that the owner is a young man with some issues. We’d take this with a pinch of salt, yet we tend to believe other statements claiming that pictures of the car made their way online in the past and that it is getting worse as time passes. Chances are we’ll cross virtual paths with it in the future. And it might have even more stuff on it. After all, there is still room to go even crazier.
You know what this Audi A4 reminds us of? That Mercedes S-Class with an identity crisis that we wrote about a little over a year ago. Sure, compared to the premium compact sedan pictured in the gallery above, it looks very restrained, but still, when was the last time you’ve seen a luxury four-door with that many logos on it? That’s not all, because it also had (or is that has?) some ‘racing’ stripes too, and way too many fake exhaust tips. Nonetheless, we do know which of the two looks worse, and so do you, because it is the S4-wannabe that sits on the top step of the podium. And it deserves the gold medal for kitschy rides, doesn’t it?
