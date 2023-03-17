Audi R8 Concept Makes an Edgy Digital Case for Giving Huracan’s Successor a Brother

While the Ingolstadt-based automaker has always had feisty tendencies by way of quattro and Audi Sport (read ‘RS’) efforts, they are also not exactly the type of company to create supercars.
One usually sees Audi as that German automaker locked in an eternal battle with BMW and Mercedes-Benz for premium class supremacy that would rather abandon all hope than create anything outrageous like the Bavarians or something anachronic like the Daimler subsidiary. However, they do have their slip-ups, just like anyone else on planet Earth.
The positive ones are few and far in between, but they do exist – from concepts like the pickup-transforming Activesphere to production models like the mighty R8 sports car. Labeled as a pretty bonkers introduction in the world of supercars, the latter mid-engine two-seater nameplate traces its origins to 2006 and makes use of some of Audi’s greatest assets – such as the Audi Space Frame aluminum monocoque or the signature quattro permanent all-wheel drive system.
Twinned with a Lamborghini (first the Gallardo and currently the Huracan), the Audi R8 makes use of a 5.2-liter FSI V10 engine and can gather round no less than 612 ponies in its highest configuration. That’s enough to rock the world in a 3.2-second sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) and travel at up to 206 mph (331 kph) if the driver behind the wheel is valiant enough. Naturally, alongside the Huracan, it has become a favorite platform for tuning, customization, and personalization both on and off the world’s tracks and dragstrips.
Alas, its future – unlike the confirmed Lambo Huracan successor, which is rumored to drop the V10 for an electrified twin-turbo V8 mill to ensure continued survival – hangs in the balance, and there are slim chances for a third-generation R8 to come out of Ingolstadt’s baking oven. However, across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, the CGI furnaces are steaming, and the Audi R8 Concept by Sander Sonts is just the latest attempt at showing that the next base Lambo still needs an R8 brother.
The graphic designer of automotive ideas tucked behind the disander_concepts moniker on social media, as always, is touting an edgy case for a digital car project. Alas, it is still subtle enough to pass as a potential work coming directly from Audi. That is not the case, frankly, and we fear this idea will forever remain merely wishful thinking. Still, it is nice to toy around with the possibility of an R8 successor – with or without a V10 on board and with or without potential electrification aids. Besides, the license plate is too cool not to be shared, and one can also choose between a classy orange shade and a stealthy Satin Black treatment…
