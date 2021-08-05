Audi Officially Confirms Presentation Date for Skysphere Concept: August 10

When Marc Lichte and Henrik Wenders teased the first concept based on the Artemis project, they said it would be presented on August 10. Audi must have thought that a few people missed that announcement and made it official through its PR department. That also helped us learn how the company will call it: skysphere, joining the words, and using no capital letters.
As Audi’s chief designer and the head of the Audi brand respectively said, the presentation will be broadcasted from the company’s new design studio in Malibu, California. The event now has a name: “Celebration of Progress.” And we also got to understand the concept’s name a little better too.
Sphere is a reference to the new interior Audi vehicles should get, which aims to surround the passengers. It probably aims to offer a relaxing and comfortable experience. Sky means that the car will be a “convertible roadster.” Audi also said that it would be a sports car, which makes its proposition of offering autonomous driving and a “lounge” even more strange, as we mentioned in our previous article.
During the “Celebration of Progress,” Audi’s board member for Sales and Marketing, Hildegard Wortmann, will explain where the company is heading to transform and shape “the world of premium mobility.” That’s quite a bold statement with so many fierce competitors in that segment.
Wenders will talk about the company’s focus on the interior concept, possibly because of Audi’s commitment to autonomous driving. If drivers will not have the driving pleasure to distract them, they will pay much more attention to what the interior offers.
We were sure that Lichte would present the car, but that task is in Gael Buzyn’s hands. He was probably in charge of the design, and Lichte wants him to take credit for his creation, which is a fantastic attitude if that is confirmed.
Most of the presentation must be about the design. However, we hope that at least one of these executives will talk about the Artemis platform and all the innovations it proposes to bring.
