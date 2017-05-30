Attending Soccer Matches Is Just as Exciting as a GT-R Track Day on Spa

We're all very different and we all get our kicks in various ways, but if there is one true thing out of the thousands they tend to say about men, then it has to be that we all tend to enjoy sports and fast cars. And it's not something exclusive to pants-wearers.





So, we've established there's no question whether men enjoy these two distractions, but there's still one aspect that hasn't found an answer: which one do they like better? Asking around would yield some results, but they would be purely subjective. We all think we know which we'd prefer, but despite our best intentions, we might be wrong. Time to settle this professionally.







The subjects who offered to help were fitted with state-of-the-art sensors that monitored their heart and breathing rate. While wearing the equipment, they were taken to the stadiums where matches of the final stages of the competition were played, and then drove around the beautiful Spa circuit at high speed inside a



With the data obtained from these two activities, the researchers had enough to come up with a conclusion. It would appear being strapped tightly in a car that's doing over 150 mph as it darts from one corner to another is a little more exciting than watching 22 men kicking a ball on a pitch. Who would have thought?



But notice we said "a little." While that can be used sarcastically, it isn't the case here. The average heart rates of the volunteers were separated by just nine beats per minute (91 BMP for soccer, 100 BPM for the track experience), while the peak values showed a 12 BPM difference (124 versus 136).



Breathing rates values showed an even closer match - in fact, average breathing rate and average peak breathing rate were identical at 15 breaths per minute and 35, respectively. The only real difference came from the average breathing rate increase, which was four percent higher for those riding in the



It seemed logical for something you are actively part of (even though the volunteers were only passengers) to generate more excitement, and the data suggested the premise was true. The surprising part, however, is the small margin by which it does so.



