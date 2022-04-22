autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's 2022 New York Auto Show  LIVE COVERAGE
Car reviews:
 
At Over $19K, BMC's Masterpiece May Be the Most Expensive Production Bicycle in the World
"Ride a Masterpiece." Those are the words tattered to the webpage that takes you through the work of BMC Switzerland and their crown jewel, the Masterpiece, a road bike meant to showcase the best this manufacturer has to offer the cycling world.

At Over $19K, BMC's Masterpiece May Be the Most Expensive Production Bicycle in the World

Home > News > Coverstory
22 Apr 2022, 16:27 UTC ·
BMC MasterpieceBMC Masterpiece FrameBMC MasterpieceBMC MasterpieceBMC MasterpieceBMC MasterpieceBMC MasterpieceBMC MasterpieceBMC MasterpieceBMC MasterpieceBMC MasterpieceBMC MasterpieceBMC MasterpieceBMC Masterpiece FramesetBMC Masterpiece FramesetBMC MasterpieceBMC Masterpiece Carbon MoldBMC Masterpiece (Action)
Looking deeper into the Masterpiece website, the words "Why? Because we can." are also floating around somewhere, and BMC has every right to use such a statement. After all, this brand has been alive since 1994. Even though they entered a market dominated by giants of the European cycling scene, they managed to keep those legs kicking and have grown to be seen riding alongside Giant, Trek, Bianchi, and a few others in major cycling events. Now that you know who may be behind the machine before us, let's dive deeper into the tale of one company's drive to achieve perfection, if that's even possible.

Overall, much isn't stated on the manufacturer's website except that this bike is meant to be a "guidepost" for future generations of cycles and that each unit is completed by hand using carbon fiber. According to Granfondo Cycling, around 150 of these bikes are planned for production each year, but with a full build reaching a whopping €18,000 ($19,421 at current exchange rates) price tag, you either have to be a world-class cyclist or really love bikes to grab one. If you do, would you even ride it? I'd just put it up on my wall.

One thing we need to consider whenever we look at a bicycle is the sort of terrain it's built for. In Masterpiece's case, that terrain is nothing but asphalt, which is responsible for the frame design you see. Speaking of the frame, I need to point out a couple of things, and the first is that every single component that can be created using carbon fiber has seen such treatment. Starting with the sharp and sleek frame, down to the spoke used in the wheel, all carbon. This is also part of the reason you're being asked to pay €10,000 ($10,790) for just the frameset, which includes the fork, seat post, stem, and handlebar.

As for how this sucker may feel as you're riding down the highway, I have no idea, nor will I until I'm invited for a test ride, but if there's one thing I can point out, it's that this sucker has got to be one very vibration-reducing machine. Thin seat stays are sure to offer not only stiffness but also some flexion as you hit bumps in the road, and that top tube looks to work in a very similar fashion.

Want some idea of how you may feel atop a $19,421 machine? All I can offer at this time are some geometry specs to help you understand a bit more about what to expect for this sort of cash. I did mention that this puppy is tuned for nothing but road domination, and with that, we find a head tube angle of 72 degrees, a seat tube at 74.2 degrees, and a reach of 39 cm (15.4 in). All that's for the size 56 bike, so if you're looking to dive deeper, take the time to analyze the final product.

Speaking of a final product, when you spend this much cash on a bike, you'll be getting a rather tailored experience. This means that you'll have to go down to an authorized BMC dealership, get measured, sit down and discuss secondary components, and even test a completed Masterpiece beforehand.

At the end of the day, if you're a die-hard cyclist with cash to spend on an early Christmas present but didn't really know what to get, maybe Masterpiece is the machine to fulfill a wish you didn't even know you have.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

bicycle bike carbon fiber BMC masterpiece road bike urban mobility
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories