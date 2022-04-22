At Over $19K, BMC's Masterpiece May Be the Most Expensive Production Bicycle in the World

Looking deeper into the Masterpiece website, the words "Why? Because we can." are also floating around somewhere, and BMC has every right to use such a statement. After all, this brand has been alive since 1994. Even though they entered a market dominated by giants of the European cycling scene, they managed to keep those legs kicking and have grown to be seen riding alongside Giant, Trek, Bianchi, and a few others in major cycling events. Now that you know who may be behind the machine before us, let's dive deeper into the tale of one company's drive to achieve perfection, if that's even possible.
Overall, much isn't stated on the manufacturer's website except that this bike is meant to be a "guidepost" for future generations of cycles and that each unit is completed by hand using carbon fiber. According to Granfondo Cycling, around 150 of these bikes are planned for production each year, but with a full build reaching a whopping €18,000 ($19,421 at current exchange rates) price tag, you either have to be a world-class cyclist or really love bikes to grab one. If you do, would you even ride it? I'd just put it up on my wall.
also part of the reason you're being asked to pay €10,000 ($10,790) for just the frameset, which includes the fork, seat post, stem, and handlebar.
As for how this sucker may feel as you're riding down the highway, I have no idea, nor will I until I'm invited for a test ride, but if there's one thing I can point out, it's that this sucker has got to be one very vibration-reducing machine. Thin seat stays are sure to offer not only stiffness but also some flexion as you hit bumps in the road, and that top tube looks to work in a very similar fashion.
may feel atop a $19,421 machine? All I can offer at this time are some geometry specs to help you understand a bit more about what to expect for this sort of cash. I did mention that this puppy is tuned for nothing but road domination, and with that, we find a head tube angle of 72 degrees, a seat tube at 74.2 degrees, and a reach of 39 cm (15.4 in). All that's for the size 56 bike, so if you're looking to dive deeper, take the time to analyze the final product.
Speaking of a final product, when you spend this much cash on a bike, you'll be getting a rather tailored experience. This means that you'll have to go down to an authorized BMC dealership, get measured, sit down and discuss secondary components, and even test a completed Masterpiece beforehand.
At the end of the day, if you're a die-hard cyclist with cash to spend on an early Christmas present but didn't really know what to get, maybe Masterpiece is the machine to fulfill a wish you didn't even know you have.
