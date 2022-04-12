The Search for Sun-Loving Machines Has Begun! Try Starting With the 500 Series E-Bike

As to why I chose to bring to light the 500 Series e-bike from Ride1Up, it's because this crew is known for offering riders the things they seek most: speed and a bike that won't leave them wondering where their savings went, and that seems to be clicking with quite the crowd. After all, this crew was able to enter a market dominated by teams with nearly 50 years of history or more and managed to stay alive.
Now, the 500 Series is an e-bike destined for everyday city use, which means certain advantages that other e-bikes don't offer. One of those advantages is comfort. The Ride1Up team decided to create a bike that allows for easy mounting and dismounting no matter the frame style, be it step-through or the XR. Sure, the XR may be a bit stiffer, but the step-through frame yields the most comfort and safety.
Think about it; you no longer need to lift your leg over a top tube, meaning your balance is unaffected. If there's a need for a quick maneuver where both feet need to be planted on the ground simultaneously, you can hop off the seat with no worries. This sort of frame style is used by countless major manufacturers, too, standing as a testament to its reliability. On the other hand, the XR version does include a top tube but with a small drop near the seat tube, offering some clearance.
rather enjoyed about the 500 is the inclusion of a front fork suspension. While most city-oriented e-bikes don't include this feature as standard, 100 mm (3.93 in) of travel ensures that each curb or crack in the road is as soft as the pillow you lay your head on at night. This also means that you can venture off the tarmac, But nothing too wild, just to occasional grassy or dusty path.
Comfort and styling aside, there's another reason why Ride1Up has managed to stay alive in this industry, they feed riders' need for speed. Mounted to the rear wheel of the 500 you'll see a 750 W motor that can crank out 60 Nm (44 lb-ft) of torque. Wondering what that means for you? It means up to 28 mph (45 kph) speeds with pedal assist; more than enough power to pull your cheeks back into the shape of a smile. Best of all, you'll be able to sustain your smile for up to 45 mi (72 km), but this depends on things like rider weight, terrain, and road conditions. If you're feeling lazy or tired after a long day at the office, just use the thumb throttle and ride around with no effort and a max speed of 20 mph (32 kph).
different activities to be carried out, 500 is also tuned to be the machine you use for things like going to the office, grabbing groceries, even picking up your child from school (with a carrier add-on). Standard, you can grab a 500 for an MSRP of $1,395 USD (1,284 EUR at current exchange rates), but if you want to transform it into a machine optimized for errands, no matter the weather, for an extra $100 USD (92 EUR), you receive a fully equipped bike, fenders, racks, and lights. Without this gear, the bike comes in with a weight of 55 lbs (25 kg) and has a 275 lb (124 kg) capacity.
At the end of the day, the 500 Series seems to have what it takes to make new riders happy; there's speed, capability, and a price that looks worth the experience. Sounds like a ready-to-ride kind of machine.
Now, the 500 Series is an e-bike destined for everyday city use, which means certain advantages that other e-bikes don't offer. One of those advantages is comfort. The Ride1Up team decided to create a bike that allows for easy mounting and dismounting no matter the frame style, be it step-through or the XR. Sure, the XR may be a bit stiffer, but the step-through frame yields the most comfort and safety.
Think about it; you no longer need to lift your leg over a top tube, meaning your balance is unaffected. If there's a need for a quick maneuver where both feet need to be planted on the ground simultaneously, you can hop off the seat with no worries. This sort of frame style is used by countless major manufacturers, too, standing as a testament to its reliability. On the other hand, the XR version does include a top tube but with a small drop near the seat tube, offering some clearance.
rather enjoyed about the 500 is the inclusion of a front fork suspension. While most city-oriented e-bikes don't include this feature as standard, 100 mm (3.93 in) of travel ensures that each curb or crack in the road is as soft as the pillow you lay your head on at night. This also means that you can venture off the tarmac, But nothing too wild, just to occasional grassy or dusty path.
Comfort and styling aside, there's another reason why Ride1Up has managed to stay alive in this industry, they feed riders' need for speed. Mounted to the rear wheel of the 500 you'll see a 750 W motor that can crank out 60 Nm (44 lb-ft) of torque. Wondering what that means for you? It means up to 28 mph (45 kph) speeds with pedal assist; more than enough power to pull your cheeks back into the shape of a smile. Best of all, you'll be able to sustain your smile for up to 45 mi (72 km), but this depends on things like rider weight, terrain, and road conditions. If you're feeling lazy or tired after a long day at the office, just use the thumb throttle and ride around with no effort and a max speed of 20 mph (32 kph).
different activities to be carried out, 500 is also tuned to be the machine you use for things like going to the office, grabbing groceries, even picking up your child from school (with a carrier add-on). Standard, you can grab a 500 for an MSRP of $1,395 USD (1,284 EUR at current exchange rates), but if you want to transform it into a machine optimized for errands, no matter the weather, for an extra $100 USD (92 EUR), you receive a fully equipped bike, fenders, racks, and lights. Without this gear, the bike comes in with a weight of 55 lbs (25 kg) and has a 275 lb (124 kg) capacity.
At the end of the day, the 500 Series seems to have what it takes to make new riders happy; there's speed, capability, and a price that looks worth the experience. Sounds like a ready-to-ride kind of machine.