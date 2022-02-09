Aston Martin V8 Vantage Zagato: The Spectacular British Grand Tourer With Italian Flair

Introduced in 1977, the Aston Martin V8 Vantage was a lethal mix between a high-performance European GT and an American muscle car. It was powered by a potent eight-cylinder that made it a fearsome straight-line performer, while its design oozed Mustang vibes as well as typical Aston Martin poshness.
However, unlike Ford’s iconic model, which by this time morphed into a plebian shadow of its former self, the Vantage received a comprehensive makeover in 1986, giving birth to one of the most spectacular cars to ever come out of Britain during that exciting decade.
The story of this limited edition, high-performance model starts in 1984. That year, Ferrari released its 288 GTO homologation special, the entire production run of which sold out months before the first completed car left the Maranello factory.
DB4 GT Zagato in 1960. Both parties settled on a production run of 50 units and a design that was less 007 and more La Dolce Vita.
A year later, at the same auto show, sketches of the car were presented to potential buyers. Much to everyone’s surprise, the drawings gathered so much interest that all 50 units were sold in just a few months after the event concluded. It would take another year before a fully functional prototype was ready for its public unveiling, and the first units were delivered to their owners in the second part of 1987.
So, what made this car so special that people rushed to buy one after seeing a bunch of illustrations? Well, the key was the intriguing bodywork that looked more like a rally-spec Lancia than a typical Aston Martin.
Designed by Giuseppe Mittino around a standard V8 Vantage chassis with a beefier suspension system, it was lighter, lower, narrower, and much shorter than its mass-produced sibling. Made almost entirely out of hand-shaped aluminum panels, the structure boasted NACA ducts and a huge bulge on the hood, curved Saint-Gobain side windows of which only the flat section was retractable, front and rear spoilers (not fitted on the prototype), or the typical Zagato ‘double-bubble’ roof. These features made it unbelievably sexy for the era, especially when compared to other Aston Martin models.
Power came from the 5.3-liter, all-alloy V8 at the heart of every normal Vantage. However, this particular unit received Cosworth forged pistons, larger inlet ports, and high-performance camshafts. These mods translated into a peak output of around 430 hp, forty more than what the eight-cylinder could do in standard form. Mated to a ZF five-speed manual, it helped the lighter Zagato sprint from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in a little under 5 seconds and attain a top speed of 186 mph (299 kph). I know, these figures aren’t all that impressive today, but during the mid-eighties, only a few production cars were faster.
Porsche.
Until 1989, a total of 52 units were built. In addition, Aston Martin and Zagato also released 37 convertibles called Volante, a move that initially angered coupe owners who were afraid that increasing the initial production run would lower the value of their cars. As time went by, this proved to be true since the convertibles are usually auctioned off for more money than their roofed counterparts.
Today, the V8 Vantage Zagato might not be as visually attractive as other high-performance cars from the 1980s, but for many enthusiasts, it remains one of the most spectacular.
You can take a virtual tour of one in the video below posted on YouTube by Nicholas Mee & Company Ltd.
However, unlike Ford’s iconic model, which by this time morphed into a plebian shadow of its former self, the Vantage received a comprehensive makeover in 1986, giving birth to one of the most spectacular cars to ever come out of Britain during that exciting decade.
The story of this limited edition, high-performance model starts in 1984. That year, Ferrari released its 288 GTO homologation special, the entire production run of which sold out months before the first completed car left the Maranello factory.
DB4 GT Zagato in 1960. Both parties settled on a production run of 50 units and a design that was less 007 and more La Dolce Vita.
A year later, at the same auto show, sketches of the car were presented to potential buyers. Much to everyone’s surprise, the drawings gathered so much interest that all 50 units were sold in just a few months after the event concluded. It would take another year before a fully functional prototype was ready for its public unveiling, and the first units were delivered to their owners in the second part of 1987.
So, what made this car so special that people rushed to buy one after seeing a bunch of illustrations? Well, the key was the intriguing bodywork that looked more like a rally-spec Lancia than a typical Aston Martin.
Designed by Giuseppe Mittino around a standard V8 Vantage chassis with a beefier suspension system, it was lighter, lower, narrower, and much shorter than its mass-produced sibling. Made almost entirely out of hand-shaped aluminum panels, the structure boasted NACA ducts and a huge bulge on the hood, curved Saint-Gobain side windows of which only the flat section was retractable, front and rear spoilers (not fitted on the prototype), or the typical Zagato ‘double-bubble’ roof. These features made it unbelievably sexy for the era, especially when compared to other Aston Martin models.
Power came from the 5.3-liter, all-alloy V8 at the heart of every normal Vantage. However, this particular unit received Cosworth forged pistons, larger inlet ports, and high-performance camshafts. These mods translated into a peak output of around 430 hp, forty more than what the eight-cylinder could do in standard form. Mated to a ZF five-speed manual, it helped the lighter Zagato sprint from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in a little under 5 seconds and attain a top speed of 186 mph (299 kph). I know, these figures aren’t all that impressive today, but during the mid-eighties, only a few production cars were faster.
Porsche.
Until 1989, a total of 52 units were built. In addition, Aston Martin and Zagato also released 37 convertibles called Volante, a move that initially angered coupe owners who were afraid that increasing the initial production run would lower the value of their cars. As time went by, this proved to be true since the convertibles are usually auctioned off for more money than their roofed counterparts.
Today, the V8 Vantage Zagato might not be as visually attractive as other high-performance cars from the 1980s, but for many enthusiasts, it remains one of the most spectacular.
You can take a virtual tour of one in the video below posted on YouTube by Nicholas Mee & Company Ltd.