Ultra Rare 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante up for Grabs in Iridescent Emerald

Aston Martin’s long-standing partnership with Italian design house Zagato led to the stunning Vanquish Zagato Concept getting unveiled at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este at Lake Como in Italy back in May of 2016. Only 99 units were ever produced for each body style (Coupe, Convertible, Speedster, Shooting Brake), all powered by the same AM29 V12 engine found in the Vanquish S. 29 photos



The first thing you notice with regards to this car, other than the



The interior is equally spectacular and features Obsidian Black/Parliament Green ventilated leather seats with custom ‘Z’ embroidery, while matte green carbon fiber can be found on the center console, along with anodized gold trim. Other highlights include climate control, a pop-up infotainment screen, sat-nav, front and rear cameras, a Bang & Olufsen Beosound audio system and the steering wheel from the legendary Aston Martin One-77.



Before we get into just how fast these cars were, let's check out this splendid 2018 Volante example, which not only has just 12 miles (19 km) on the clock but is also equipped with the Villa d'Este package. The car is currently up for grabs through Bring a Trailer and with 9 days left to bid, somebody is already willing to spend $335,000 on it.

The first thing you notice with regards to this car, other than the bespoke styling, is that gorgeous Iridescent Emerald paintwork, with the contrasting black convertible top. Also present is a retractable rear spoiler, blade-style LED taillights, 20-inch alloys with gold accents, gloss green and satin tint carbon fiber trim, and the previously mentioned Villa d'Este package, which was an optional extra and accounted for the gold trim on the badges and side strakes.

The interior is equally spectacular and features Obsidian Black/Parliament Green ventilated leather seats with custom 'Z' embroidery, while matte green carbon fiber can be found on the center console, along with anodized gold trim. Other highlights include climate control, a pop-up infotainment screen, sat-nav, front and rear cameras, a Bang & Olufsen Beosound audio system and the steering wheel from the legendary Aston Martin One-77.

Now back to that engine, which is a 6.0-liter V12, producing 595 hp (603 ps) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque. Everything goes to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, resulting in a zero to 60 mph (97 kph) acceleration time of roughly 3.5 seconds. Flat out, this thing could do roughly 200 mph (322 kph), on paper.

