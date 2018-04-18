Aston Martin Secretly Created the DBS Superleggera, Here's a Teaser

As anybody who doesn't necessarily belong to the Aston Martin fan base, but still appreciates Gaydon's work, may easily notice, the British automaker's lineup can be a bit difficult to follow. Fortunately, the carmaker is now making a new step in its Second Century Plan, introducing a nomenclature revamp. And the move kicks off with the return of the DBS nameplate, which will be accompanied by the Superleggera particle.

3 photos



Keep in mind that the Superleggera moniker, which means "super-light" in Italian and has more recently been used by Lamborghini for the Gallardo, is a tribute to Aston's collaboration with Touring Superleggera.



Sitting above the new DB11, the DBS Superleggera will share the first's new 5.2-liter V12, albeit packing a superior tune, one that could take the twin-turbo engine past the 700 hp border.



“When you hear the name DBS Superleggera, you know what it is. It’s the definitive Aston Martin Super GT. It’s an icon, a statement and this one will be no different. We’ve pushed the boundaries of performance and design to give this car a distinct character and ensure it’s worthy of the heritage and weight that this name carries,” Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer said.



Aston Martin mentioned that the newcomer will land in June and dropped the teaser image you can see above, along with the teaser video at the bottom of the page.



As for the future of the Vanquish nameplate, this will migrate to Aston Martin's upcoming mid-engined supercar, which is set to debut in 2021 and battle machines like the Ferrari 488, the Lamborghini Huracan and the McLaren 720S.



The British carmaker is also working on the Rapide AMR. Set to become the world's fastest sedan, the machine was recently



The company's plan also includes the SUV - the first will land in 2021, while the latter should come by 2023.



