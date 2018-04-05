Johnny English Strikes French Cyclists with Aston Martin-Mounted Missile

What does a Brit do when, on assignment from Her Majesty the Queen herself, is stopped from performing his duty by a bunch of cyclists? And not any cyclists but, to make matter worse, French cyclists…

4 photos



The first trailer for the new Johnny English movie is out, showing how a former-spy turned teacher is recalled to active duty because of spy stuff. And this time, spy stuff includes virtual reality, a shoebox inflatable, magnetic boots, and a well armed spy car.



Being a British spy, Rowan Atkinson’s character drives a MI6 sanctioned



You can see the full trailer and how English rids himself of the French in the video attached below. The release date for the movie has not been announced yet.



The Johnny English series of films is meant to parody the James Bond action flicks. There have been two movies in the franchise until now, released 8 years apart, that have grossed in total $320 million worldwide.



As for Rowan Atkinson, as any spy wannabe, he too is somewhat of a gearhead. He owns for real a Aston Martin V8 Vantage and used to own a



The extent of his garage is not exactly known, but in the first three months of the year alone he auctioned off a 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500E and a 1989 Lancia Thema 8.32 Series 1. The Italian-built car is believed to be one of only 20 left in Britain.



Well, if the Brit in question is a British Intelligence agent, there is only one answer to this predicament: arm the missiles. And fire them, of course.The first trailer for the new Johnny English movie is out, showing how a former-spy turned teacher is recalled to active duty because of spy stuff. And this time, spy stuff includes virtual reality, a shoebox inflatable, magnetic boots, and a well armed spy car.Being a British spy, Rowan Atkinson’s character drives a MI6 sanctioned Aston Martin V8 Vantage . Spy-business takes him from place to place, including France. It is there he encounters a flock of cyclists, slowly going up a dirt hill. But they’re no match for the V8 Vantage and its four front-mounted missiles.You can see the full trailer and how English rids himself of the French in the video attached below. The release date for the movie has not been announced yet.The Johnny English series of films is meant to parody the James Bond action flicks. There have been two movies in the franchise until now, released 8 years apart, that have grossed in total $320 million worldwide.As for Rowan Atkinson, as any spy wannabe, he too is somewhat of a gearhead. He owns for real a Aston Martin V8 Vantage and used to own a McLaren F1 and a Land Rover Defender 90 Heritage.The extent of his garage is not exactly known, but in the first three months of the year alone he auctioned off a 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500E and a 1989 Lancia Thema 8.32 Series 1. The Italian-built car is believed to be one of only 20 left in Britain.