New Aston Martin Vantage Review Compares It to the Laguna Coupe, Exposes Flaws

We like to get good, the bad and the ugly with every car review, and that seems to be the case here. About a week ago, Mat Watson presented the new Aston Martin Vantage alongside its predecessors, and now we can finally see if it's a decent car or not.
The question of the day is "should you pay £120,000 for this Aston Martin?" while the answer is clearly "yes." But that shouldn't mean the Vantage is perfect.
The first big thing Mat amuses us with is the fact that, in his opinion, the back end design looks like the Renault Laguna Coupe, a French car that went out of production. But that's a bit like saying the new iPhone looks like the Chinese clone that copied the old iPhone.
You see, the guy who made the Laguna Coupe had Astons in his father's garage growing up. So when the Renault was launched about a decade ago, it came out looking like one.
Flaws? Well, apparently, the design of the dashboard is one, as it's been covered in way too much Alcantara. While the humanmade leather is cool, it has admittedly been sprinkled too liberally on cars in recent months. As you all know, the Vantage uses a few bits from Mercedes-Benz, but the infotainment is not the best one made available by the Germans, while the controller on the console is fiddly.
No Android Auto, no glove box, no trunk handle - is that a problem? Well, that's up to you to decide, as we have more important things to discuss. According to the reviewer, the steering of the new Vantage is not as responsive as that of the Mercedes-AMG GT, while the suspension doesn't cope with bumps the same way as a Porsche 911. Still, those are pretty common.
