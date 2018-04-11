autoevolution
 

New Aston Martin Vantage Review Compares It to the Laguna Coupe, Exposes Flaws

11 Apr 2018, 19:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We like to get good, the bad and the ugly with every car review, and that seems to be the case here. About a week ago, Mat Watson presented the new Aston Martin Vantage alongside its predecessors, and now we can finally see if it's a decent car or not.
2 photos
The question of the day is "should you pay £120,000 for this Aston Martin?" while the answer is clearly "yes." But that shouldn't mean the Vantage is perfect.

The first big thing Mat amuses us with is the fact that, in his opinion, the back end design looks like the Renault Laguna Coupe, a French car that went out of production. But that's a bit like saying the new iPhone looks like the Chinese clone that copied the old iPhone.

You see, the guy who made the Laguna Coupe had Astons in his father's garage growing up. So when the Renault was launched about a decade ago, it came out looking like one.

Flaws? Well, apparently, the design of the dashboard is one, as it's been covered in way too much Alcantara. While the humanmade leather is cool, it has admittedly been sprinkled too liberally on cars in recent months. As you all know, the Vantage uses a few bits from Mercedes-Benz, but the infotainment is not the best one made available by the Germans, while the controller on the console is fiddly.

No Android Auto, no glove box, no trunk handle - is that a problem? Well, that's up to you to decide, as we have more important things to discuss. According to the reviewer, the steering of the new Vantage is not as responsive as that of the Mercedes-AMG GT, while the suspension doesn't cope with bumps the same way as a Porsche 911.  Still, those are pretty common.

aston martin vantage aston martin Vantage amg v8
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Tow a Trailer Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Tank Vs. Well Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes Digital Light First Look History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Booth Girls Have Cooties Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
ASTON MARTIN models:
ASTON MARTIN VantageASTON MARTIN Vantage CoupeASTON MARTIN DB11 VolanteASTON MARTIN DB11 Volante Roadster & ConvertibleASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMR CoupeASTON MARTIN DB7 ZagatoASTON MARTIN DB7 Zagato CoupeASTON MARTIN Vanquish SASTON MARTIN Vanquish S ExoticAll ASTON MARTIN models  
 
 