autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Sexy Blonde Rachel Riley Helps You Pick the Next Car

31 Mar 2018, 14:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Honestly, we weren't going to share these videos with you guys until we read some weird news. Apparently, Rachel Riley, the quirky blonde on your screens, gave a "private dance" to Stephen Hawking.
3 photos
The renowned scientist died peacefully at the age of 76 just two weeks ago. He was seen as one of the greatest minds humanity has to offer, despite famously being diagnosed with motor neuron disease in his early 20s. We feel like Rachel might be tarnishing his reputation a little bit here.

"His carers and family are big Strictly fans and I was on Strictly at the time, so I hot-footed it down from Birmingham – I was mid-training – and I took Pasha with me. And then you know what Jimmy’s like, so he just said, “Go on, give us a show.”’ she said in an interview, the Jimmy in question being Carr.

Anyway, what are we really talking about here? Oh, the videos from Auto Trader, where Rachel Riley explains how they can help you buy a new car. Every clip starts with a fictional email from people looking for advice.

One guy says he just got his first girlfriend and asked if keeping her happy is going to be expensive. The costs quickly spiral out of control with vacations, flowers, dates and such until Rachel suggests that the fellow would be better off buying a cool campervan and taking her on trips around Europe.

Another slightly older guy asks about golf. Rachel does his numbers and concludes that it would be better to buy a Golf... the car, not the sport.

The mid-life crisis? Yeah, we already know where that one is going: tattoo, gym membership, and tanning cost a lot of money. You'd be better off getting a Jaguar E-Type. A woman also writes in, asking if a family hatchback will be big enough for her newborn triplets. The Ford S-Max is the family all-rounder when you have all that joy in your life.

Golf aston martin funny lol cars and girls blonde
Tank Vs. Well How to Tow a Trailer The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Latest car models:
KIA Carnival/SedonaKIA Carnival/Sedona Large MPVMAZDA CX-3MAZDA CX-3 CrossoverNISSAN AltimaNISSAN Altima CompactMercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe (C205)Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe (C205) CoupeJAGUAR F-Pace SVRJAGUAR F-Pace SVR Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 