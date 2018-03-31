Sexy Blonde Rachel Riley Helps You Pick the Next Car

The renowned scientist died peacefully at the age of 76 just two weeks ago. He was seen as one of the greatest minds humanity has to offer, despite famously being diagnosed with motor neuron disease in his early 20s. We feel like Rachel might be tarnishing his reputation a little bit here."His carers and family are big Strictly fans and I was on Strictly at the time, so I hot-footed it down from Birmingham – I was mid-training – and I took Pasha with me. And then you know what Jimmy’s like, so he just said, “Go on, give us a show.”’ she said in an interview, the Jimmy in question being Carr.Anyway, what are we really talking about here? Oh, the videos from Auto Trader, where Rachel Riley explains how they can help you buy a new car. Every clip starts with a fictional email from people looking for advice.One guy says he just got his first girlfriend and asked if keeping her happy is going to be expensive. The costs quickly spiral out of control with vacations, flowers, dates and such until Rachel suggests that the fellow would be better off buying a cool campervan and taking her on trips around Europe.Another slightly older guy asks about golf. Rachel does his numbers and concludes that it would be better to buy a Golf... the car, not the sport.The mid-life crisis? Yeah, we already know where that one is going: tattoo, gym membership, and tanning cost a lot of money. You'd be better off getting a Jaguar E-Type. A woman also writes in, asking if a family hatchback will be big enough for her newborn triplets. The Ford S-Max is the family all-rounder when you have all that joy in your life.