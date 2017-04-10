autoevolution

Aston Martin's Q Department Unveils Vanquish S Red Arrows Edition

 
10 Apr 2017, 7:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Aston Martin is honoring British aviation skills through a special edition of the Vanquish S.
Called Red Arrows, the model was customized by the company’s Q Division, which will only build ten units. The last of them will be gifted to the RAF Benevolent Fund, and this series was commissioned by a dealership, Aston Martin Cambridge.

The Red Arrows are a group of skilled pilots who are world famous across the world for their stunts performed at air shows. Meanwhile, the Benevolent Fund is a charity that caters to the needs of former service personnel and their families.

The department has nine pilots, which is why only nine examples of the Vanquish S will be sold, while the other will be donated to the Royal Air Force. Each unit will have a hand-crafted interior, dedicated design features, and distinctive graphic elements.

All cars of this limited edition will get the same exterior paint, which is called “Eclat Red,” and it matches the shade used on the airplanes employed by the famous formation.

On the inside, all ten Vanquish S models of this group will get a design inspired by the RAF’s uniform, which will involve seatbelts with green webbing, Pinewood green inserts, and a set of logos that portray the “diamond” formation that is made in the air by these stunt pilots.

Each vehicle will get signed on a special plaque by the corresponding Red Arrows member. The rear of the passenger compartment will be configured to allow the accommodation of two racing helmets, and both are painted in the Red Arrows livery.

Other distinct elements include a steering wheel inspired by the one of the One-77, which has been fitted with a center rotary switch that is inspired by the world of aviation.

Various other ornaments and parts have been arranged to a link to aeronautics and the nine-aircraft formation known as the Red Arrows.

The clients of the nine vehicles that will be sold will each get bespoke accessories, which range from bomber jackets, a luggage set, racing helmets, racing suits, a highly-detailed die-cast model of the car and the Hawk aircraft, and a dedicated car cover and Build Book.

Aston Martin Vanquish S Aston Martin Vanquish Aston Martin Q Bespoke Special Edition Vanquish
press release
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our ASTON MARTIN Testdrives:

2014 ASTON MARTIN Vanquish81