Aston Martin's Q Department Unveils Vanquish S Red Arrows Edition

Aston Martin
is honoring British
aviation skills through a special edition of the Vanquish S.
Called Red Arrows, the model was customized by the company’s Q Division, which will only build ten units. The last of them will be gifted to the RAF Benevolent Fund, and this series was commissioned by a dealership
, Aston Martin Cambridge.
The Red Arrows are a group of skilled pilots who are world famous across the world for their stunts performed at air shows. Meanwhile, the Benevolent Fund is a charity that caters to the needs of former service personnel and their families.
The department has nine pilots, which is why only nine examples of the Vanquish S
will be sold, while the other will be donated to the Royal Air Force. Each unit will have a hand-crafted interior, dedicated design features, and distinctive graphic elements.
All cars of this limited edition will get the same exterior paint, which is called “Eclat Red,” and it matches the shade used on the airplanes employed by the famous formation.
On the inside, all ten Vanquish S models of this group will get a design inspired by the RAF’s uniform, which will involve seatbelts with green webbing, Pinewood green inserts, and a set of logos that portray the “diamond” formation that is made in the air by these stunt pilots.
Each vehicle will get signed on a special plaque by the corresponding Red Arrows member. The rear of the passenger compartment will be configured to allow the accommodation of two racing helmets, and both are painted in the Red Arrows livery.
Other distinct elements include a steering wheel inspired by the one of the One-77, which has been fitted with a center rotary switch that is inspired by the world of aviation.
Various other ornaments and parts have been arranged to a link to aeronautics and the nine-aircraft formation known as the Red Arrows.
The clients of the nine vehicles that will be sold will each get bespoke accessories, which range from bomber jackets, a luggage set, racing helmets, racing suits, a highly-detailed die-cast model of the car and the Hawk aircraft, and a dedicated car cover and Build Book.