Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante Revealed, It's a Forbidden Fruit, Everywhere

The exotic British car and SUV manufacturer is enticing us ahead of the upcoming summer with the DBS 770 Ultimate Volante open-top grand tourer. But you can't have one, even if you are willing to spend over £337k, which is around $422k at the current exchange rate.
According to Aston Martin, for more than 50 years, the DBS nameplate has signaled a critical element of their ethos – "the ultimate production" car from the Gaydon, England-based company. Alas, times are changing, and to adapt to the constant flux of the automotive industry, Aston has decided to part ways with the fierce V12-powered grand tourer that has been around in its current form since 2018.
First known as the DBS Superleggera, now dubbed simply as the DBS, the GT is still available for configuration on the company's new virtual reality online tool, complete with a Formula One-style pit garage and the lot. Naturally, if money were no concern, one would eschew the 'mundane' Coupe and Volante versions and jump at the chance of securing a production slot for the DBS 770 Ultimate farewell edition.
After all, Aston Martin celebrates its 110th anniversary this year, and its DB cars have also grown pretty darn old as they turn 75 in 2023. So, it's probably the best moment to act like a major collector with the DBS 770 Ultimate. But here is the catch. The brutish special edition was a limited, time-sensitive offer for the one percent of one percenter because it will be produced and start deliveries later this summer in just 300 examples for the Coupe version and another 199 units for the cooler Volante open-top variant.
Speaking of the latter, the convertible was not presented alongside its fixed-roof sibling, but now Aston Martin has fixed the mishap and quietly introduced us to the first images of the stunning DBS 770 Ultimate Volante across its online portals. Solely a crimson unit is available for our viewing pleasure on the global page, but if you fiddle with the virtual reality configurator tool – as we did – the open-top can be seen in a variety of environments and enough POVs to make you start planning how to rob a gold-filled vault or something.
As for the performance specifications, they are shared across the board by the Coupe and Volante versions. That means we are dealing with an uprated quad-cam 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine now churning out exactly 770 ps and 900 Nm. That means 759 hp and 664 lb-ft for the 300 Coupes and 199 Volantes, all sold ahead of the model's initial release. By the way, Aston originally claimed a zero to 62 mph (100 kph) sprint in 3.2 seconds for the Coupe and 3.4 seconds for the Volante, but now the updated figures read 3.6 seconds for the open top and the same 211-mph (340 kph) top speed as before.
