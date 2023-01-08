Ashanti’s Vacation Also Included a Limo and a Yacht, Besides the Quadski Amphibian

Just a few days ago, Ashanti shared a video where she showed how she had fun on her most recent exotic holiday: on a Quadski. But her dream vacation included more activities, like sailing on a yacht and riding in a limo.
Everyone is different when it comes to holidays. There are some who go on city breaks where they visit everything that has to do with the country’s culture, some go sightseeing, and others opt for exotic holidays on the beach. Based on her many holidays, Ashanti seems to be from the latter category. Every now and then, she hops on a plane and flies to an exotic location with white sand and turquoise water.
And the 42-year-old singer is currently on holiday in the Bahamas. A few days ago, she shared a video of herself enjoying some water adventures. But she didn’t go for a regular jet ski, opting instead for a Quadski amphibian, which works both on water and land.
The rest of the holiday obviously also included a yacht. The New York native singer hopped onboard a luxury yacht with her friends and family, and there was a lot of dancing and fun.
The vessel she chartered is called Julianne and it’s from Crescent Custom Yachts, built in Canada and delivered in 1991. The vessel has had many names over the years, including Christian, Baroness, and Carib Moonlight, receiving several refits, the most recent one in 2022, making it look brand new.
It has a length of 102 ft 8 in (31.3 m), a beam of 22'8 ft (6.9 m), and a draft of 5'11 ft (1.8 m), making it spacious enough to fit up to eight guests in four suits, alongside five crew members.
Among its amenities, there is a swim deck with an indoor beach club, a wet bar, dining seating for 8, a jacuzzi, and a large sunbed. It also comes with a series of water toys, including two Yamaha WaveRunners, a floating pool, paddleboards, fishing, and snorkeling gear. To charter, the yacht is available in the Bahamas, and it has a price between $69,500 and $75,000 depending on the season, plus expenses.
Besides the fun onboard the yacht, Ashanti also shared a short video from inside a limo, writing on the dark video that they were in a "1992 limo," while one of her friends joked that, "this was the first Wraith," to which she laughed out loud. Unfortunately, Ashanti didn't share a good look at the limo or its exterior and it's difficult to say the vehicle she was really in. But the Wraith, produced by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, was introduced in 2013. The British luxury car manufacturer also had the Wraith model from 1938 to 1939, and from 1946 to 1959 as the Silver Wraith. And she wasn't in a vintage limousine by any means.
One thing is for sure, though, Ashanti knows how to make a holiday unforgettable, with water adventure, sailing on a luxury yacht, and riding in a limo.
