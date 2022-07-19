Archer Chose FACC as a Supplier of Key Fuselage and Wing Elements for Its eVTOL Air Taxi

Air taxis are getting closer and closer to becoming a reality, or at least that’s the impression eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft developers are giving us. Archer Aviation is one of the companies working on putting these flying machines in the sky as soon as possible. The company just announced that it chose to work with FACC to develop its production eVTOL aircraft, with the latter agreeing to supply key fuselage and wing elements for it.

