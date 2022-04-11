This Future Californian Air Taxi Will Be Made of Advanced Carbon Fiber

We are moving closer and closer to a time when air taxis buzzing over cities will be a regular daily sight. In addition to zero-emission operations and lower noise levels, these aircraft of the future will also showcase the benefits of cutting-edge materials.
Next-generation composites are supposed to reduce the overall weight and improve aerodynamics, which results in lower energy consumption, while also increasing an aircraft’s payload capacity and flight range. Coupled with an electric propulsion system, this would make air taxis even more efficient.
Hexcel claims to be one of the best when it comes to carbon fiber, honeycomb, and other composite materials dedicated to air vehicles. And it will provide its expertise to the Palo Alto-based manufacturer that’s planning to advance urban air mobility in the area with its future eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing), Archer Aviation.
Specifically, Archer will use Hexcel’s lightweight carbon fiber and highly-toughened resin systems, known as prepeg, to manufacture composite parts for the future production aircraft. In addition to the high quality of these materials, Hexcel also brings the benefit of already being familiar with FAA (the Federal Aviation Administration) certification requirements – an important asset when it comes to innovative electric air taxis.
Archer’s future eVTOL was unveiled in 2021 and had already hit a milestone by the end of the year, when it successfully completed its first flight. Described as an ultra-silent eVTOL (100 times quieter than a helicopter) this two-seater (with room for luggage too) will be able to fly at 150 mph (340 kph) covering distances between 20 and 40 miles (32-64 km).
Initially, the Archer air taxi will be piloted, but it’s expected to eventually reach unmanned operations. The Californian company has big plans for the area, envisioning an UAM (urban air mobility) network, including rooftop landing pads, which would enable air taxis to complete 40 trips per day. Operations for the future air taxi with a carbon fiber composition are set to kick off by 2024.
