Aptera Will Repeat Steering Yoke and Gear Selector Mistakes Made by Tesla

Anyone who is following Aptera’s resurrection as an EV maker will tell you it is strangely close to Tesla. The central screen in the Model 3 and Model Y is the most visible evidence, but the solar trike also uses and defends the North American Charging Standard (NACS). However, some other elements show Aptera got too inspired by Tesla, repeating even some mistakes the larger EV maker made: the steering yoke and the gear selector.

10 photos