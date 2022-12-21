Ford GT Takes Pole in Mexico, Ends Up on the Back of a Trailer Soon Afterwards

Do you still have a soft spot for the first-gen Ford GT? Why, of course you do, what kind of question is that, because it is still one hot exotic model born in the U.S. of A. But depending on how much you like the modern-classic American supercar, you may want to look away, because another one was involved in a serious crash.
Details surrounding the accident are unknown at the time of writing, with supercar.fails stating only that it happened in Mexico, and that it hit a pole, so speed and coming to a full stop the wrong way is what probably sealed its fate. And what a sad sight it is.
Three images of the aftermath were shared by the quoted social media page one day ago, and they reveal some extensive damages. For one, it appears that this Ford GT almost split in half after the close encounter of the third kind with the solid object, which left deep marks on its right rear quarter panel, and on other components. Part of the engine, which lies behind the seats, is visible through the ripped fender, and the right rear axle was also affected. Speaking of axles, so was the front one, and the suspension collapsed.
As a result, if it can be fixed, which is very tricky to determine just by looking at these pictures, then it will set its owner back a small fortune, assuming that the insurance won’t cover it. The American supercar is going to need a lot of new parts in order to return to its original condition, and a thorough inspection before ordering everything of course. Hopefully, the person who sat in the driver’s seat at the time, who may or may not have been accompanied by a passenger, managed to walk away from the wreckage. As for the Ford GT, it eventually ended up on the back of a trailer for its walk of shame.
Before wrapping it up and calling it a story, we will remind you that a little over 4,000 units of the first-generation Ford GT are said to have left the assembly line. The car was in production from 2004 to 2006, and it features a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine, hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission. Rated at 550 hp and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm) of torque, the lump allowed it to hit 62 mph in just a little under 4 seconds, and 124 mph (200 kph) in over 12 seconds. Top speed stood at 205 mph (330 kph), and without any outside intervention, it was (and still is) an 11-second car down the quarter mile, with a skilled driver behind the wheel, in good conditions.
