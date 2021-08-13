Aptera CEO Presents the Sol and All That Makes This Electric Trike Unique

HVAC

The Sol was supposed to be the last Alpha prototype. The next one will be Luna, a silver vehicle, but it is still unclear if it will be the last of Alpha development vehicles or the first from the Beta phase. At this point – and with the improvements that Fambro disclosed it would have – it would only make sense to have an Alpha Luna if it was almost finished already.In the video below, Fambro talks about multiple innovative aspects of the Aptera. One of the most exciting is the fact that it does not use radiators to cool down the battery or the wheel hub motors. The cooling system is in the belly pan: while air flows there, it helps the car avoid damages to its components due to excessive heat.As we already mentioned, the Sol has electric motors inside its front wheels, a solution that is available to other car manufacturers but which is generally avoided due to unsprung mass.Elaphe produces these electric motors and would have tested them in snow, mud, and ice with no issues. Elaphe also supplies the motors to the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck. As a front-wheel-drive vehicle, the Sol can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 5.5 seconds. The Noir gets to the same speed in 3.5 s thanks to an additional motor in the rear wheel.The composite body of the Aptera incorporates solar panels that can give the vehicle an additional range of up to 45 miles depending on the location where they run. Its teardrop shape means it is very aerodynamic but also that it can carry only two passengers. There’s enough cargo space, though.Fambro described how Beta development vehicles will be 50 millimeters (2 inches) taller and have a seat that is 25 mm (1 in) lower to accommodate taller drivers and passengers better, apart from improving cabin access.Aptera’s UI will also allow drivers to deactivate some functions in the car – such as the heated seats, fans (will it have?), and regenerative braking – to increase its range. Just like Volkswagen, Aptera believes coasting will help drive further. Let’s hope the Sol aids pre-order holders to drive it sooner as well.