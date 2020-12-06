Apple’s Cars Up for Sale Online, Come with Really Low Mileage

More on this:

1 New Apple Maps Update Shows How Spooky Planet Earth Can Become

2 Oh, Boy: Apple Plans to Bring the Infamous iPhone Notch to Car Windshields

3 It’s Happening: CarPlay Users Can Pay for Parking Right From the Dashboard

4 GM Says No to Wireless Android Auto and CarPlay on Older Cars

5 Waze Reminds Users of One Important Feature They Need This Winter