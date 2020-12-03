It’s Happening: CarPlay Users Can Pay for Parking Right from the Dashboard

One of the biggest announcements of the year for CarPlay users was the support for more categories of apps, something that Apple introduced with iOS 14 and which is already live today as long as developers add new capabilities to their software.
In other words, with this new feature, the Apple CarPlay ecosystem is supposed to expand beyond the typical lineup of apps that include navigation companions and music players, with the Cupertino-based tech giant itself teasing tools aimed at electric vehicles and other solutions to make driving a more enjoyable experience.
And now SpotHero has officially announced integration for Apple CarPlay, essentially making it possible for Apple users to find a parking spot and pay for it without even touching their phones.
SpotHero is one of the leading apps in terms of digital parking in North America, and it provides parking services in over 300 cities.
And thanks to the addition of CarPlay support, drivers can easily look for a parking spot, book it, and then pay right from the dashboard.
Everything works in a super-straightforward way, so the only thing you’d need to do is launch the app on CarPlay, look for a parking place close to a location you need, reserve it, and then pay for it right from the dashboard. Everything is as intuitive as possible, and the design of the app on CarPlay has been specifically optimized to ease the process overall and eliminate any redundant steps.
There are also additional capabilities, such as rebooking a recently visiting parking facility or use an existing parking pass should you own one.
Needless to say, if you want to enjoy SpotHero on CarPlay, your iPhone must be running iOS 14, as this is the operating system that unlocks more capabilities for third-party apps. The iPhone 6s and newer models are all supported by the iOS 14 operating system update.
