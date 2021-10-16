Apple Self-Driving Car Hits a Curb, Not as Tragic as It Sounds

Apple is believed to be working on its very own self-driving car, and while the company isn’t saying a single thing about this ambitious project, what everybody knows is the iPhone maker is currently testing autonomous driving technology with the help of a fleet already on American roads.
And while Apple’s self-driving cars have already been involved in a number of minor traffic incidents, the technology so far proved to be quite reliable, making many believe the company is making good progress in its quest of building a system that would eventually power its very own vehicle.
In late September, however, an Apple self-driving car was involved in another minor accident that almost escaped unnoticed.
According to a recent report, a California DMV filing shows that a self-driving vehicle operated by Apple made contact with a curb at 13 miles per hour (nearly 21 kph) when turning right from Mathilda Avenue onto Del Ray Avenue.
The incident didn’t result in any kind of damage or injuries, though the car required a realignment after the whole thing.
Such a minor collision can mean two things. First, the self-driving system still needs further polishing, as it’s pretty clear the technology developed by Apple isn’t there just yet. Then, if the autonomous car only clipped the curb and no tire or wheel damage was recorded, then it responded correctly, and this gives hope the tech, while not perfect, is on the right path here.
Apple is believed to be working on a full self-driving EV that could see the daylight in 2025 at the earliest.
People familiar with the matter previously revealed that the production of the Apple Car could be handled by a new joint venture formed by LG and Magna, though at the same time, the Cupertino tech giant is said to be involved in talks with a series of traditional carmakers to team up specifically for the manufacturing of the vehicle.
In late September, however, an Apple self-driving car was involved in another minor accident that almost escaped unnoticed.
According to a recent report, a California DMV filing shows that a self-driving vehicle operated by Apple made contact with a curb at 13 miles per hour (nearly 21 kph) when turning right from Mathilda Avenue onto Del Ray Avenue.
The incident didn’t result in any kind of damage or injuries, though the car required a realignment after the whole thing.
Such a minor collision can mean two things. First, the self-driving system still needs further polishing, as it’s pretty clear the technology developed by Apple isn’t there just yet. Then, if the autonomous car only clipped the curb and no tire or wheel damage was recorded, then it responded correctly, and this gives hope the tech, while not perfect, is on the right path here.
Apple is believed to be working on a full self-driving EV that could see the daylight in 2025 at the earliest.
People familiar with the matter previously revealed that the production of the Apple Car could be handled by a new joint venture formed by LG and Magna, though at the same time, the Cupertino tech giant is said to be involved in talks with a series of traditional carmakers to team up specifically for the manufacturing of the vehicle.