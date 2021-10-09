Apple Admits It’s Working on Self-Driving Car Technology

It’s been a while since we last heard something about the Apple Car, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the Cupertino-based tech giant has abandoned plans for its own self-driving car.
The company has only been busy with the unveiling of the iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch Series 7, so the press out there mostly focused on these devices whenever it came to reports on Apple’s products.
But as it turns out, the firm is still very committed to its expansion to the automotive industry, with a recent job opening pretty much coming as confirmation Apple is working on self-driving car technology.
The new listing reveals Apple is looking for a radar test engineer that would join its Sensors team, “which is developing new radar technologies for use in autonomous systems.”
In other words, Apple isn’t necessarily working on a car (and the company carefully chose its words to avoid dropping any reference in this regard) but on technology that could end up powering a self-driving vehicle.
Clearly, Apple wants to expand its team working on the Apple Car, and the new engineer would have to “develop and maintain automated test drivers and test software to interface and collect data from radar sensors and radar test equipment.”
People familiar with the development of the Apple Car previously hinted the Cupertino-based company was aiming to launch its self-driving vehicle at some point in 2025, with a prototype to see the daylight in 2023 at the earliest. Of course, the timing could easily change, especially as Apple is keeping all details secret, but also because the company wants to get everything right.
So without publicly talking about its car project, Apple can easily make big changes, including delaying the launch, without a major impact in the long term, especially as nobody knows for sure when the vehicle is supposed to see the daylight in the first place.
The production of the Apple Car could be handled by a new joint venture formed by Magna and LG.
