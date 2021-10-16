This Is How a Star Screams When It Dies

4 95-Year-Old WWII Vet Gets Front Line Honor on the 2022 Corvette “Battlefield”

2 The Story of the Chevrolet Corvette SS, Duntov's Magnesium-Bodied Masterpiece

1 Let's Not Forget the 2019 ZR1- the Most Powerful Front-Engined Corvette Chevy Ever Built

More on this:

1978 Chevrolet Corvette Sitting for Years Needs a Good Wash and a Full Restoration

When hearing about a Chevrolet Corvette that’s been sitting for years, most people first want to check for rust, especially as the majority of owners who end up parking their cars for a long period of time, be it in a barn or in a garage, eventually forget about these vehicles and therefore leave them all abandoned, sometimes not necessarily in the best conditions. 25 photos



And the Corvette that we have here is more or less living proof in this regard, as it comes in a solid condition even after being parked for a long time.



eBay seller



The owner, however, has provided very little information about the car, and while they did say that what you see is what you get, we don’t even know if the engine is still working.



Or, more importantly, if the powerplant under the hood is still the original one or not and whether any big parts have ever been replaced since the Vette left the factory.



But at the first glance, this



And speaking of the purchase, it looks like this car is getting a lot of attention these days, as the auction received over 30 bids in the few days online. The top offer right now is $1,600. But on the other hand, there are plenty of barn finds proving exactly the opposite, as a car that spends several years in the same spot doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a total rust bucket.And the Corvette that we have here is more or less living proof in this regard, as it comes in a solid condition even after being parked for a long time.eBay seller arminhott87 says their 1978 Corvette needs a full restoration, but as you can easily figure out by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, the first thing it’d need is actually a good wash. The interior, in particular, looks like it’s pretty dirty, so whoever ends up buying the car should first clean it thoroughly to then be able to figure out more precisely what can still be saved.The owner, however, has provided very little information about the car, and while they did say that what you see is what you get, we don’t even know if the engine is still working.Or, more importantly, if the powerplant under the hood is still the original one or not and whether any big parts have ever been replaced since the Vette left the factory.But at the first glance, this 1978 Corvette seems to be a solid candidate for a restoration, yet this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t check it out thoroughly in person. The car is located in Miami, Florida if you’re hoping to see it live before a purchase.And speaking of the purchase, it looks like this car is getting a lot of attention these days, as the auction received over 30 bids in the few days online. The top offer right now is $1,600.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.