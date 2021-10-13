The Story of the Chevrolet Corvette SS, Duntov's Magnesium-Bodied Masterpiece

More on this:

1 From WWII Hero to Civilian Off-Roading Icon: The Story of the Original Jeep

2 ‘69 Aston Martin DB6 Vantage Volante That Runs on Wine and Cheese Is an Upgraded Classic

3 The CW&T Penny Pelican e-Bike Is How You Haul Cargo With Retro Flair

4 The Lo-Res Car Is What Happens When You Deconstruct a Lamborghini Countach

5 Supernatural’s Dean Winchester’s Eternal Love – Baby, the 1967 Chevrolet Impala