Porsche Restores a 1987 962C Race Car to Factory Original Condition

Glimpse Porsche’s history of innovation with this 1987 962 C race car that has just been returned to its original condition following a restoration that took into account every detail. 8 photos



More than three decades ago this 962 C racer won in the Group C sports car prototype class at the ADAC Wurth Supercup at the hands of driver Hans-Joachim Stuck.



Stuck was on hand for the restoration along with Norbert Singer, the race engineer that designed the bodywork, as well as designer Rob Powell who created the unique livery.



The car went on to win a second victory at the same race the following year before being retired from racing itself. It then took on a whole new purpose.



Porsche put it to work as a testbed for new technology and aerodynamics. The lightning-quick dual-clutch PDK transmission in all Porsche vehicles today is a direct descendant of the one used in the 962 C.



Having the ability to pick the brains of Singer, Stuck, and Powell allowed the team to recreate the car down to the smallest details. That included relocating radiators, changing details of the bodywork, and even rebuilding the underbody.



Stuck even had the chance to get back behind the wheel and he did not treat the car like a museum piece. Video released by Porsche shows the racer absolutely flying around the racetrack.



A stunning piece of automotive racing history is back as it should be, It took the experts at Porsche's Weissach Development Centre a year and a half to return this car to the exact condition it rolled off the assembly line in its original condition. But it looks like the effort was well worth the cost.

restoration required many parts to be rebuilt from scratch as no replacements were available. Nevertheless, the team at Weissach said "we found almost everything we needed within a radius of just 30 meters".

in condition to go racing whenever needed.

