Apple Hasn’t Given Up on Building a Car, New Team Expected by End of 2022

We’ve known for a while that Apple is working on its very own car, but in the last few months, little information about it actually made the headlines.
Despite Apple’s CIA-inspired secrecy, people familiar with the matter revealed the company was planning to disband the Apple Car team, though no further specifics on the future of the project were shared at that point.
However, the iPhone maker hasn’t given up on its ambition of building its own car, and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the project could get a reboot later this year. This is because the company could form a new Apple Car project team before the end of 2022, Kuo explains, so in theory, the work on the vehicle should gain more pace next year.
Kuo is one of the most reliable Apple analysts, and most of his scoops, especially the ones related to the development of the iPhone, proved to be accurate.
Of course, Apple’s internal reorganization of the Apple Car team is expected to produce a delay as far as the debut of the vehicle is concerned. However, given no ETA was announced, we shouldn’t be too surprised if Apple indeed pushes back the unveiling of the Apple Car without saying anything about it in the first place.
The Apple Car was originally expected to see daylight in late 2024 or early 2025, and as it turns out, the timing hasn’t changed. This means we’re approximately two years away from the moment Apple should take the wraps off the vehicle, which should be an indication that the project is currently in a rather advanced stage.
Most recently, sources with knowledge of the matter said Apple was already in talks with various Korean suppliers for the parts that would be used on the Apple Car. Most of the discussions, however, were focused on the batteries that would be used on the vehicle, as Apple plans to offer greater autonomy than the models already on the market.
