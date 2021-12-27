Apple Confirms New-Gen Navigation Features Now Available for More Users

More on this:

1 Apple’s 3D Navigation in Apple Maps Makes Google Maps and Waze Feel Outdated

2 Apple Explains Why Users Should Give Up on Google Maps and Waze, Use Apple Maps

3 Google Maps Acting Up Again, Too Bad Apple Maps Isn’t There Yet

4 Apple Releases New iPhone Update With Good News for CarPlay Users

5 Apple Brings Its Refreshed Google Maps Rival to More Users