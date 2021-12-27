Apple Confirms New-Gen Navigation Features Now Available for More Users

Apple Maps keeps evolving in its quest to become a fully-featured Google Maps alternative, and some of the improvements the app received lately are a massive step in this direction.
Most recently, the Cupertino-based tech giant has updated the Feature Availability page with more information on certain features of Apple Maps, confirming that some of the new-gen capabilities are indeed available in a bunch of new locations.
First and foremost, the lane guidance has been launched in Gibraltar, while the speed limits are now live in Australia too. Both are parts of the overhauled Apple Maps experience, and the iPhone maker is rolling them out in stages to users out there.
Apple says the detailed city experience, also included in the latest major Apple Maps update, is currently live in Philadelphia, San Diego, and Washington D.C., while the real-time transit support has recently debuted in Canberra, Hawaii, Honk Kong, Italy, Japan, and several U.S. locations like Minnesota and Washington.
If you’re a big fan of cycling, Apple has good news on this front as well. Apple Maps now offers cycling directions in Boston and Philadelphia, while Look Around, the company’s own alternative to Google’s Street View, is now live in a series of new regions like Yokohama, Sagamihara, and Sendai.
Apple Maps also comes with AR walking directions, once again a new-generation feature that should theoretically expand to more users in the coming years. For the time being, this feature is only live in Philadelphia and Washington D.C., and Apple has remained completely tight-lipped as to where it plans to launch it next.
Without a doubt, Apple Maps is evolving, and Apple should really do itself a favor and accelerate the release pace of these features worldwide. There are many users out there who are looking for a replacement for Google Maps, and more often than not, they end up sticking with this app simply because there’s no worthy alternative in their region.
