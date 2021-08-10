Appease Your Inner Dad With Lawn Mowing Simulator (Out Now)

Judging by what we’ve seen in the demo, Lawn Mowing Simulator is one of the most enjoyable way to spend your time mowing a lawn without actually mowing anything in real life. The game developed by Skyhook Games has just made its debut on PC (via Steam) and Xbox, so if you’re trying to get into the lawn mowing business, we believe this game can teach you a thing or two.
Not to mention that it’s quite relaxing and you get to learn how to mow a lawn well in real life without having to be afraid of allergies. Make no mistake though, Lawn Mowing Simulator is serious business, as you get to ride a genuine and expansive roster of real-world licensed lawn mowers from iconic manufacturers such as Toro, SCAG and STIGA.
The base game features 12 officially licensed mowers, each with their own challenges, attachments and upgrades, but we’ve got a feeling that more will be added as DLC.
Apart from promising a “physically authentic lawn mowing experience,” the game invites players to build their own lawn care business from the ground up. So, you will actually get paid for mowing lawns, a necessary aspect of the game considering that you’ll have to hire employees, purchase and upgrade your headquarters, as well as spend on advertising to further expand your business.
As far as the gameplay goes, you need to be very precise when you’re mowing a lawn since every flower broken or overgrown grass will be deducted from your final paycheck. You’ll first have to check the ground, set your blade height, and measure your engine load before actually start to work.
Throughout the game’s Career Mode, you’ll be mowing the Great British countryside and take contracts on busy residential streets, castle grounds, quaint cottage greens, and even large equestrian fields. A little bit of a warning though: don't be charmed by the scenery, keep mowing.
