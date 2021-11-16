Anuel AA’s Biggest Flex: Arriving at His Team’s Basketball Game in a Chopper

If you own a basketball team, you have to be there to support your players no matter what. But Anuel AA wants to do it in style, and he arrived at the team’s game in a private helicopter. Because how else would he do it?
There’s no end to the things one can do to show off your status. With expensive supercars wrapped with his favorite hobby or riding on private planes, Anuel AA goes above and beyond when it comes to having the best experiences.
But now the Puerto Rican singer has a new flex – he owns a basketball team called Capitanes de Arecibo. He made quite an entrance at the latest game, arriving in a helicopter, a Robinson R 44 Raven II, just because he rides in style.
Sharing footage from up in the air, the singer wrote: “I’m on my way,” showing the board of the chopper as he headed to Coliseo de Arecibo Manuel G. Iguina Reyes in Arecibo, Puerto Rico.
The Robinson R 44 has a two-bladed rotor system and a six-cylinder Lycoming IO-540 fuel-injected engine. The helicopter has a maximum cruise speed of up to 109 kts (125 mph/ 202 kph).
After arriving, he also shared footage from the game, being there to support his team. Several players from his team also sported Anuel’s catchphrase “Real Hasta La Muerte” (translated to “Real Until Death”) shirts as they arrived.
The fact that Anuel AA took a private helicopter to a game is a big flex, but is that any different than having his two Lamborghini wrapped cars waiting outside his private jet?
The singer has an over $2 million collection, which includes a Bugatti Veyron, a couple of Rolls-Royces, Ghost and Wraith, a Hummer H2, and a GMC Yukon Denali.
Maybe the fact that Anuel made a big deal out of it, the team had a lot of luck, and won the game, defeating the Mets with 100-70. So, Anuel probably celebrated on the helicopter on the way back home.
