First Airbus Helicopter Flight With 100% SAF Marks Another Step Toward Green Aviation

Companies in the aerospace industry that are committed to future green aviation are focusing on two main directions. On the one hand, they’re developing hybrid and electric aircraft. But, on the other hand, they’re making efforts toward certifying 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for regular use.
Airbus is taking important steps for SAF certification. At the moment, all of its helicopters are certified to fly with up to a 50% blend of sustainable air fuel mixed with kerosene. The company’s goal is to have its entire helicopter range certified to operate on 100% SAF by the end of this decade. On the way toward that, the most recent milestone was conducting its first helicopter flight with unblended green fuel.
The helicopter that performed this pioneering flight was an Airbus H225, a versatile model designed for passenger transport and firefighting and search and rescue (SAR) missions. The H225 is appreciated for its long-range, all-weather capabilities and pilot assistance features.
The flight demonstration was conducted at the Airbus headquarters in Marignane, France. One of the helicopter's Safran Makila 2 engines was powered by unblended SAF. The goal of this demonstration and future flights is to evaluate the compatibility of 100% SAF with the helicopter's systems. Based on the data provided by these flights, the use of unblended green jet fuel will be certified for all helicopters.
TotalEnergies made the fuel used for this test from cooking oil. The company claims it ensures a 90% CO2 reduction compared to conventional jet fuel.
Earlier this year, Airbus, TotalEnergies, Safran and the ADAC foundation in Germany, have joined forces to begin testing the use of SAF for helicopters. The Airbus H145 that was used for those initial tests, flew on a 40% SAF blend. The recent H225 flight took things to the next level, with one of its engines powered by 100% green fuel.
As stated, the flight campaign will carry on, until all Airbus helicopters will be certified for unblended alternative fuel.
The helicopter that performed this pioneering flight was an Airbus H225, a versatile model designed for passenger transport and firefighting and search and rescue (SAR) missions. The H225 is appreciated for its long-range, all-weather capabilities and pilot assistance features.
The flight demonstration was conducted at the Airbus headquarters in Marignane, France. One of the helicopter's Safran Makila 2 engines was powered by unblended SAF. The goal of this demonstration and future flights is to evaluate the compatibility of 100% SAF with the helicopter's systems. Based on the data provided by these flights, the use of unblended green jet fuel will be certified for all helicopters.
TotalEnergies made the fuel used for this test from cooking oil. The company claims it ensures a 90% CO2 reduction compared to conventional jet fuel.
Earlier this year, Airbus, TotalEnergies, Safran and the ADAC foundation in Germany, have joined forces to begin testing the use of SAF for helicopters. The Airbus H145 that was used for those initial tests, flew on a 40% SAF blend. The recent H225 flight took things to the next level, with one of its engines powered by 100% green fuel.
As stated, the flight campaign will carry on, until all Airbus helicopters will be certified for unblended alternative fuel.