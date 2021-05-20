RAF Tactical Air Control Party Takes the Lead in Operation Cabrit Exercises

4 Saab JAS-39 Fighter Jet Sees No Reason Not to Land on a Two-Lane Road in Finland

British troops demonstrate once again their important part as the leading force in NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence mission in the Baltic region, by recently participating in several complex exercises, as part of their deployment in Estonia. 5 photos



During this recent deployment, TACP participated in Exercise Bold Monsoon and Exercise Bold Eagle, at Tampa Camp. JTACs had the opportunity to work, for the first time, with other NATO Squadrons in the area and to try out Estonian, Italian and German aircraft. According to RHA officials, these exercises represent a great way to develop interoperability and refine combat tactics and techniques. The British 1 Mercian Battlegroup and a Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) led by the Royal Air Force joined forces recently, for Operation Cabrit. The Battlegroup is integrated with the 1st Estonian Brigade, as part of the NATO mission in the region. TACP is part of the C Battery 3 Royal Horse Artillery (RHA) and is based at Tampa Camp, in Estonia.For Operation Cabrit, TACP organized a Fire Support Team that includes Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs, also known as Forward Air Controllers), and signallers (the ones who are responsible for radio communication), in order to provide air support for the Battlegroup.According to TACP’s commander, Flight Lieutenant John Ennals, they were supported throughout Operation Cabrit by various aircraft, including Estonian Robinson R44 helicopters, an Italian F35 , as well as German and Italian Typhoons. They also got the chance to meet the U.S. JTACs and work with USAF’s F15s , by participating in the U.S.-led exercise Agile Liberty, which is also taking place in the Baltic area.NATO introduced the concept of an enhanced Forward Presence mission in the strategic Baltic region back in 2014, and the first troops were deployed in 2017. Since then, multinational battle-ready forces, led by the UK, Canada, Germany and the United States have a significant presence in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Operation Cabrit is the operational name for UK ’s deployment to Estonia, where it plays a leading role as part of NATO’s eFP.During this recent deployment, TACP participated in Exercise Bold Monsoon and Exercise Bold Eagle, at Tampa Camp. JTACs had the opportunity to work, for the first time, with other NATO Squadrons in the area and to try out Estonian, Italian and German aircraft. According to RHA officials, these exercises represent a great way to develop interoperability and refine combat tactics and techniques.

