F-15 Chasing X-59 Aircraft at Supersonic Speeds Will Be a Sight for the Ages

NASA is hard at work trying to bring back supersonic passenger aircraft, but this time with a twist that could allow these winged machines to go above the speed of sound over populated areas. X-59, or QueSST, is how the aircraft NASA will be using to test its theories is called, and 2024 is when we are to expected seeing (and hearing) it in the skies over our cities.
The latest news from the X-59 front comes in the form of ALIGNS. That is short for Airborne Location Integrating Geospatial Navigation System and it’s a tool that will allow NASA to perfectly position a chase aircraft behind the X-59 with the goal of measuring and visualizing the sound waves it creates.
ALIGNS consists of software, a shock-sensing probe, and a special camera system. During the upcoming acoustic validation flights of the X-59, it will be installed on an F-15 to help it precisely coordinate its moves while flying at supersonic speeds behind its target.
The system will send directional cues to the F-15 pilot’s display (horizontal, vertical, fore, and aft offsets) to allow him to position the chase airplane in and out of the shock waves at exact distances.
NASA just announced it completed the first in-flight tests of ALIGNS (check video below for more), but says the system is still in need of more tweaking before being declared ready.
The X-59 is supposed to validate the technologies that would be needed to make a supersonic aircraft quiet enough that it could be used over populated areas without breaking the law and annoying people. Its special design, with no windows, not even for the pilot, will make for an impressive sight in itself, but now that we know a chase airplane will be right behind it going insanely fast makes us even more eager to see the whole thing unfold.
Sadly, no exact date for the first flight is known.
