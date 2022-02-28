Antonov AN-225, the World’s Biggest and Heaviest Plane, Has Been Destroyed

An aviation legend and one-off still-functional aircraft has been lost in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict: Mriya, the Antonov AN-225 cargo plane, has been destroyed by the Russian military.
The Antonov AN-225, a strategic airlift cargo aircraft that held several world records, was built in the 1980s and was still in service, being used to airlift medical supplies in a variety of emergency situations and for appearances at air shows.
It was undergoing repairs at the Hostomel airfield, when the Russians seized control, according to Ukrainian state defense company Ukroboronprom, which also operates Antonov Company. Because one of the engines had been removed, the aircraft could not lift-off, “although the appropriate commands were given.”
Footage and photos circulated on social media show the hangar with the Mriya plane on fire, CNN reports. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has confirmed the news on social media, with Ukroboronprom saying that the iconic aircraft will be rebuilt at a later date, with all the expenses covered by Russia: an estimated $3 billion, spread over a five-year restoration project. Needless to say, that last statement is wishful thinking, for the time being at least.
The Mriya, which means “dream” in Ukrainian, was an impressive piece of engineering. Only one such aircraft was ever built, though plans for a second once existed, and this further contributed to its icon status. Mriya took its first flight in 1988 and it remained, to its last day, the heaviest and largest aircraft ever built, while also holding the record for the heaviest single-item payload airlifted (418,830 lbs / 189,980 kg) and heaviest total payload airlifted (559,580 lbs / 253,820 kg).
With a maximum payload of 705 tons (640 tonnes), it was powered by six turbofan engines, and in recent months, was used to transport medical aid to areas heavily affected by the ongoing international health crisis. Though Antonov Company has said confirmation on the condition of Mriya is pending on-site inspection, aviation enthusiasts worldwide are mourning the loss of a true legend.
This was the world’s largest aircraft, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (‘Dream’ in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail! pic.twitter.com/TdnBFlj3N8— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 27, 2022