Russian Tu-22 Backfire Bombers Get American F-16 Escort to Exit Sensitive Area

There never was a worst time for two of the world’s most potent militaries to play games with one another. With Europe still uncertain about what will happen in Ukraine, and with American and Russian forces operating literally next door to each other in Syria, our world it’s a very dangerous place to be in right now. And some events don’t make things safer.
On Tuesday, the skies over Eastern Syria were the scene of a hot encounter between American and coalition fighter jets, and three Russian aircraft, a cargo plane and two bombers. For a brief time, they all flew together, as the Western machines escorted the Russians out of the area.
According to CNN, citing people with knowledge of the matter, the escort flight took part over a coalition-controlled area in Eastern Syria. To enter this area, Russian aircraft must give advance warning, which this week’s trio of aircraft did not do.
As per the information available, an undisclosed number of American-flown F-16s, accompanied by undisclosed allied aircraft, were dispatched to escort the Russians.
Whereas the type of cargo aircraft involved on the Russian side is not known, the two bombers were of the Tu-22 Backfire variety, according to the source. Backfire is the NATO designation for the Tupolev Tu-22M, an aircraft a tad older than even the F-16.
Designed to “destroy sea- and ground-based targets by means of guided missiles and aerial bombs,” the aircraft comes with a variable-swept low wing geometry, and is powered by two ??-25 turbofan engines.
The incident over Syria is not considered particularly threatening by the American forces, but given how soon after the Tupolevs were escorted out, another cargo aircraft, this time accompanied by a fighter jet, entered the same area , coincidence can probably be ruled out. Especially because, according to officials, Russia has not flown bombers in the region for about a year now.
