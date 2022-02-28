The Bugatti Veyron That We Can All Afford Is Neither a Veyron, nor a Bugatti

In the mid-2000s, Bugatti launched a magnificent machine. It had in excess of 1,000 horsepower, was capable of hitting insane speeds, and didn’t cut back on luxury and comfort. Its name was the Veyron, and for a car whose production was limited to 450 copies, it quickly became the talk of town.
Getting into the Veyron ownership experience nowadays is a seven-digit affair, so one definitely has to be loaded. However, there is a way around that, and while the route is very controversial, and not that rewarding at all, certain people keep getting involved in such projects.
You know where this is going, don’t you? If the word ‘replica’ is on your mind, then you are correct, and in this story, we are going to highlight yet another such build. This one is based on a Maruti Suzuki Esteem, according to Reddit, and it basically looks like a tiny Bugatti Chiron that spent most of its life in the hospital, on life-support.
The front end has the famous horseshoe grille between the thin headlights. The fenders were rounded off to mirror the looks of the real hypercar, and behind the doors, it has fake vents that normally feed air to that beast of an engine. The back end is rather cute, as it better copies the shape of the Veyron, complete with the four taillights, ‘adjustable’ wing, exhaust pipe incorporated in the middle of the bumper, and more fake vents on each side of the license plate.
Now, while this enthusiast chose to go for the Veyron looks, an entire team from Vietnam has turned another car into a Bugatti Chiron-wannabe. That project kind of looks like the real thing, until you get close enough, so it definitely deserves to be mentioned again, and to be read, assuming that you missed it, of course.
