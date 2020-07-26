The Audi E-Suitcase Is The Newest Way to Handle Layovers

Android Auto No Longer Recognizing Some Cars After Recent Update

A recent Android Auto update is believed to be the culprit of a new bug with the app, as users are complaining that their cars are no longer recognized when plugging in Android phones. 13 photos



Everything worked smoothly before the update, these users say, and right now, nothing seems to fix this glitch. Trying to repair the phone with the vehicle’s head unit doesn’t make any difference either, as Android Auto just fails to recognize the car no matter what.



Oddly enough, not only that this doesn’t seem to be a very widespread issue, but it also happens randomly without any clear pattern. For example, one user says that the connectivity problem is encountered with a Google Pixel 2 XL, but on the other hand, connecting a Google Pixel 2 works just as expected.



“I also having the same issue. I have a 2018 Honda Civic. I can not get my Pixel 3a to connect either. I keep getting a pop up message saying that Auto Connect has disabled. It says to unplug cable and restart. Does the same thing. I have all my Apps up to date and I even deleted my phone and tried to reinstall to the car,” one user explains.



